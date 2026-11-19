Knott's Berry Farm unveils a new holiday production in Buena Park. Snoopy's Merry Christmas Follies combines ice skating and stage musical elements for a festive season.

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park officially debuted its newest holiday entertainment attraction, Snoopy's Merry Christmas Follies, on Friday, November 20. The highly anticipated ice revue now runs daily through January 3 at the park's Walter Knott Theater, marking a significant expansion of the Anaheim County theme park's winter programming for visitors and locals alike. This new production represents the latest addition to the park's reimagined holiday entertainment portfolio, which already includes Home for the Holidays and other seasonal stage shows.

The creative vision behind the spectacle comes from Show Director K.C. Gussler, who spent over a year crafting a musical that merges his lifelong passion for classic Hollywood theater with the beloved Peanuts characters. Gussler cited specific mid-twentieth-century influences such as the Radio City Rockettes and the Ziegfeld Follies, noting that his childhood exposure to artists like Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, and Frank Sinatra formed the foundation of this ambitious new project. He spent many Saturday mornings in the library studying movie scripts and stage directions, treating the ice rink not just as a skating surface but as a comprehensive theatrical stage.

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The production employs a robust twenty-five-person cast to deliver a dynamic thirty-minute musical revue that keeps the audience engaged from start to finish. The performer lineup includes a nineteen-forties-style singing quartet, eight dancers styled after the iconic Rockettes, and eight world-class figure skaters who bring a high level of athletic excellence to the stage. Five Peanuts characters also appear in the performance, with Snoopy taking to the ice on skates to perform pivotal roles without dominating the narrative flow of the show.

Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, and Sally bookend the performance, appearing at the very beginning and later joining the cast during the finale segment to create a cohesive family experience. The show Director emphasized that while the characters are central to the attraction, the production primarily focuses on the talents of the singers, dancers, and skaters who drive the narrative forward. Payden Adams, Vice President of Entertainment at Knott's Berry Farm, stated that it was definitely time to reimagine the entertainment and present something fresh for the guests while retaining crowd favorites.

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Management views this reboot as an essential step in keeping the holiday season experience dynamic and engaging for families visiting the park during the winter months. Adams explained that the new Snoopy's Merry Christmas Follies introduces many new fun surprises to the audience, offering a rounded experience that is identifiably Knott's through a similar creative lens. The creative team has been working on the new show for just over a year and is already preparing for next year's lineup of seasonal events, ensuring a continuous flow of high-quality entertainment.

The visual presentation of the show utilizes a subdued yet elegant set design that highlights the performance area and enhances the immersive atmosphere for every attendee. A fifty-foot-wide semicircle ice rink serves as the central stage, framed by a projection-mapped gold and silver proscenium that adds glamour to the historic theater setting. The stage design also features a passerelle catwalk that extends near the audience, along with decorative cartouches positioned above and to the sides of the rink to create depth and visual interest.

Unlike traditional narrative-driven performances, the new show does not follow a strict story arc but instead captures the spirit of Christmas through a variety of themed segments and high-energy numbers. Gussler resisted using the word spectacular unless the production truly warranted it, a lesson he learned as a young director who prefers to let the audience determine the magnitude of the show. The entertainment aims to evoke the glamour of the Broadway era from the nineteen-forties through the nineteen-sixties, offering a nostalgic experience for theater patrons in evening attire.

Special effects punctuate the production with low-lying fog, faux snow, and champagne bubbles to enhance the emotional impact of key musical moments throughout the evening. Reindeer dancers perform with Santa Snoopy a few feet from the front row, while fan dancers strut at the top of the staircase at the rear stage to maintain visual variety. Aerialist skaters dangle from a descending chandelier in a daring and exciting pas de deux, showcasing the diverse range of talents within the twenty-five-person cast.

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The show features jam-packed medleys filled with holiday favorites like Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and I'll Be Home for Christmas, sung by the live quartet. The poignant heart of the show takes place during the Christmas story recounting the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, where the quartet sings a medley of The First Noel and O Holy Night. Linus comes out to deliver his very famous speech from A Charlie Brown Christmas, providing a touching and recognizable moment for fans of the classic holiday special.

The production concludes with a gold, black, and silver New Year's Eve finale featuring songs like Let's Start the New Year Right, which is a unique addition to the holiday calendar. Gussler noted that he has never seen a Christmas show or a holiday show end with New Year's Eve, so the team created a big, huge finale to transition the audience into the new year. This approach ensures that the entertainment remains fresh and exciting, offering a companion piece to the Home for the Holidays musical theater revue that debuted in 2019.