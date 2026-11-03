Knott’s Berry Farm adds a new Snoopy ice show for the holiday season

Knott’s Merry Farm runs from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3 at the Buena Park theme park.

Knott’s Merry Farm returns this Christmas season with a new Snoopy ice show serving as the headliner of a holiday entertainment lineup filled with festive shows, live music and a nightly forecast of soapy snowflakes.

Knott’s Merry Farm kicks off on Nov. 20 and runs through Jan. 3 at the Buena Park theme park with a host of holiday shows, entertainment, food, merchandise and decor. The new “Snoopy’s Merry Christmas Follies” ice skating spectacular in the Walter Knott Theater will feature a vocal quartet singing holiday classics, high-kicking Follies dancers, world-class ice skaters and the Peanuts Gang.

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The ‘Tis the Season tree lighting ceremony in Calico Park that was added last year will be back again on select nights with a 50-foot-tall Victorian-inspired Christmas tree with 7,000 lights, custom-made candles and vintage wood ornaments. Knott’s Berry Farm’s “Calico Christmas Carol” at the Bird Cage Theater in Buena Park on Friday, November 17, 2023.

“A Calico Christmas Carol” dramedy alternates show times in the Bird Cage Theatre with the “Gift of the Magi, 1885. ” The “Home for the Holidays” musical revue on the Calico Mine Stage during Knott’s Merry Farm. The “Home for the Holidays” stage show that debuted in 2019 returns to the Calico Mine Stage.

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The theatrical musical feels like watching an “Andy Williams Christmas Special,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade all rolled up into one holiday spectacular. The popular “Snow & Glow” light show with “snoap” falling on Calico Ghost Town that takes place several times a night serves as a nightcap kiss goodnight. The Snow and Glow experience returns to Ghost Town during Knott’s Merry Farm.

Texas-born trumpeter and singer Adelaide Pilar will take over the Fiesta Plaza Stage during the holidays with a mix of New York salsa, Latin Caribbean beats and Top 40 hits along with performances by Junio and Wayu. Seasonal entertainment includes Krazy Kirk & the Hillbillies with a holiday twist in the Wagon Camp and Knott’s Calico Carolers on the Ghost Town streets.

The Calico Ghost Town area of Knott’s Berry Farm will be decked out for the holidays for Knott’s Merry Farm. Throughout the event, shoppers can browse the Christmas Crafts Village and snap holiday photos at Santa’s Christmas Cabin. Holiday eats and treats will be available at more than two dozen locations throughout the park.

Highlights include the Cranberry Meatball Hoagie, Roasted Chicken Tortilla Soup, Loaded Cornbread Waffle Tower, Prancer’s Pot Roast Tater Tots, Glazed Ham Sandwiches and Hot Chocolate Churros.