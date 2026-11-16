Knock Knock to Leave HBO Max: Ana De Armas and Keanu Reeves Thriller Deadline

The R-rated thriller Knock Knock starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves departs HBO Max on December 1. Viewers have until November 30 to stream this 2015 remake before its digital removal.

Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves star in the 2015 erotic thriller Knock Knock, which is scheduled to be removed from the HBO Max streaming platform on December 1. The departure of this R-rated film marks the end of its current digital availability, giving subscribers a final window to watch the movie before it vanishes from the service. The removal occurs with no confirmed successor platform, potentially leaving viewers without a legal streaming option for some time.

Remake of 1970s Death Game Thriller

The 2015 film Knock Knock serves as a modern remake of the 1977 thriller Death Game, which was directed by Peter S. Traynor. The original movie featured a cast including Sondra Locke, Seymour Cassel, and Colleen Camp, and followed a similar narrative about a family man who is seduced and trapped by two women while alone for a weekend. Knock Knock updates this premise for contemporary audiences, maintaining the core story structure while altering specific details and revising the ending sequence. Cast member Colleen Camp even appears in a cameo role within the 2015 production, connecting the two versions of the film directly.

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Plot Involving Architect And Stranded Women

In Knock Knock, Keanu Reeves portrays an architect whose life is disrupted when he welcomes two young women stranded in a storm into his home. The plot centers on the psychological and physical tensions that arise from this encounter, fitting squarely into the thriller and erotic subgenres. The film earned an R-rating from the ratings board due to disturbing violent behavior, strong sexual content, nudity, and language. This rating aligns with Ana de Armas's history of taking on mature roles, ranging from her recent action film Ballerina to the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, which pushed boundaries to earn an NC-17 rating in some contexts.

Box Office Performance And Critical Reception

Despite the high-profile nature of its lead actors, Knock Knock struggled financially upon its initial release. The film grossed only $6.3 million at the box office, a performance that was considered weak given it was released during the height of Keanu Reeves' John Wick franchise popularity. Critical reception was similarly mixed to negative, with the film holding a 37% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics frequently cited director Eli Roth's intended tone and the film's familiar, cyclical narrative as primary reasons for the poor reviews. The movie ran for approximately 99 minutes, a runtime that reviewers felt was insufficient to overcome its derivative plot points.

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Cast Chemistry And Performance Highlights

The primary draw for audiences attending Knock Knock was the on-screen chemistry between the three lead actors. Keanu Reeves delivers a compelling performance as his character navigates the conflict between fear and attraction toward his guests. Ana de Armas and Lorenza Izzo form a dynamic duo, bringing manic energy and comedic elements to their respective roles. Their ability to balance the thriller elements with moments of levity and undeniable screen presence provided the film's strongest asset. For fans of these specific actors, their performances remain the most entertaining aspect of the otherwise criticized production.

HBO Max Streaming Removal And Availability

As a Lionsgate release, Knock Knock has circulated among various streaming services over the years. It most recently arrived on HBO Max in August, where it initially failed to generate significant viewership or chart positions. The studio has now confirmed that the title will be removed from the HBO Max library on December 1. Subscribers must watch the film before the end of the day on November 30 to access it legally on this platform. There is currently no information regarding where the movie will stream next, meaning this exit may be the last opportunity to view the Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves thriller on major streaming services for an indefinite period.