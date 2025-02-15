Knights In Tight Spaces: Release Date Set for March 4, 2025

Get ready for a medieval deckbuilding showdown! Ground Shatter and Raw Fury announce the release date for Knights In Tight Spaces, a tactical game where knights fight with cards and strategy. The game combines the beloved gameplay of Fights in Tight Spaces with a new medieval setting and stunning visuals.

Indie game developer Ground Shatter and publisher Raw Fury have revealed the official release date for Knights In Tight Spaces. This game plunges players into the role of a band of knights defending against a relentless onslaught of adversaries. The combat system ingeniously blends tactical strategy with deck-building mechanics, culminating in thrilling chained-fighting battles. The game, showcased just a few months ago, is now poised to launch its full version on March 4 , 2025.

In the meantime, eager gamers can test their mettle with a free demo currently available on Steam.Knights In Tight Spaces is a tactical deckbuilding game that inhabits the same universe as Fights in Tight Spaces, Ground Shatter's critically acclaimed previous title. Although it stands as a standalone experience, the game transports players back to the medieval era, expanding upon the beloved gameplay of its predecessor in novel and dynamic ways. It retains the same captivating visual style and exhilaratingly animated fight sequences that made its predecessor a hit. Battles in Knights In Tight Spaces are a visual spectacle, characterized by striking and stylish aesthetics, bolstered by impressive action-movie-inspired visual effects and animations. Players must navigate through challenging scenarios teeming with enemies while immersing themselves in the game's elegant soundtrack. Victory hinges not solely on playing the optimal hand but also on mastering the art of environmental manipulation. Positioning characters strategically around enemies and obstacles is paramount to maintaining tactical superiority. Resource management is equally crucial, as players must keep a vigilant eye on their momentum pool and combo points to unleash devastating special moves. The game invites players to assemble a party of knights as they journey across a procedurally generated map, uncovering new territories and unraveling the mystery behind the clandestine society that has commissioned their services. Along the way, they will encounter a diverse cast of characters, each with unique team-up abilities and deck combinations waiting to be explored. However, caution is advised, as alliances can be fickle, and the lines between friend and foe are often blurred. With a staggering 300 cards, diverse character classes, a plethora of equipment to equip, and a comprehensive upgrading system, Knights In Tight Spaces promises countless hours of deckbuilding enjoyment, catering to both seasoned turn-based tacticians and newcomers to the genre





