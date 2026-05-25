Knights and Avalanche trade goals, injuries in a thrilling Game 3 of Western Conference finals

In a tightly contested Game 3, the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche exchanged goals, delivered hard checks, and saw key player Nathan MacKinnon exit with an injury, leaving the series tied at 2‑1 as it heads to Colorado for Game Four.

The Western Conference finals of the National Hockey League continued on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with a dramatic showdown between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The game, the third in the best‑of‑seven series, saw a flurry of physical play, clutch scoring, and several key injuries that could shape the remainder of the contest. From the opening face‑off, both teams displayed intense aggression, trading hits and checking through the neutral zone, setting the tone for a night that would be remembered for its relentless pace and high‑stakes drama.

Vegas struck first in the second period when center Tomas Hertl received a crisp pass from right wing Mark Stone and fired a quick wrist shot from the left circle that beat Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood low on the blocker side. The goal was celebrated exuberantly by Hertl and Stone, who exchanged a high‑five as the home crowd roared.

Shortly thereafter, the Avalanche responded with a goal of their own; center Nazém Kadri collected a rebound after a shot from left defenseman Martin Necas deflected off the post and tapped the puck into an open net, tying the game and restoring parity. The back‑and‑forth continued, with both sides generating quality chances, but neither could find a clear advantage before the end of the second period. The third period intensified as the physicality escalated.

Colorado’s left wing Keegan Kolesar broke through the Knights’ defensive zone, only to be met with a hard hit from Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson, who drove Kolesar into the boards with a textbook body check. The collision resulted in Kolesar briefly losing his footing, but he managed to stay on his feet and later logged a second goal, this time capitalizing on a scramble in front of the net after a misplay by the Golden Knights’ defense.

However, the celebration was cut short when Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon suffered a stumble and fell to the ice, clutching his thigh. Medical personnel attended to him, and he was eventually escorted to the locker room on a stretcher, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the series. In the final minutes, Vegas pushed the attack, with defenseman Kaedan Korczak testing Wedgewood with a hard slap shot that was deflected by the Avalanche’s goaltender, preserving the tie.

As the clock wound down, the Knights pulled their goalie for an extra attacker, creating a frantic scramble that saw the puck bounce between the crease and the boards. The game ultimately concluded in a 2‑2 deadlock, sending the series back to Colorado for Game Four. Both coaches expressed satisfaction with their teams’ resilience; Jon Cooper praised his players’ determination despite the physical toll, while Jared Bednar highlighted the importance of maintaining composure amid the high‑impact play.

The series now stands at 2‑1 in favor of the Knights, and the next game promises to be a pivotal encounter that could determine which team advances to the Stanley Cup Final. The game was extensively covered by the Associated Press, with photographer Mark J. Terrill capturing the pivotal moments, including the celebratory embraces, the brutal checks, and the medical attention given to injured players.

Terrill’s images provide a vivid chronicle of the night’s drama, illustrating both the skill and the grit that define playoff hockey. As fans await the next chapter in the series, the performances on Sunday have underscored the depth of talent on both rosters and set the stage for a potentially historic showdown for the Western Conference crown





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Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche Western Conference Finals NHL Playoffs Game 3 Recap

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