Knightriders: George Romero's Cult Film About Motorcycle Jousting Knights

Knightriders, George Romero's cult film, follows a motorcycle jousting troupe led by Billy, drawing praise for its soundtrack, acting, and photography.

Knightriders is a cult film directed by George Romero, and it follows a traveling troupe that stages medieval jousting tournaments on motorcycles. The movie's cast includes Harris, Gary Lahti, Tom Savini, Amy Ingersoll, Patricia Tallman, Christine Forrest, Warner Shook, and Brother Blue, and the film also features a brief cameo by King. Romero also wrote the script himself, which places his creative control at the center of the project.

Richard P. Rubinstein served as the producer, and Laurel Entertainment was the production company behind the film. United Film Distribution Company handled distribution in the USA, while United Artists distributed the movie internationally. For a story with such an unusual premise, the film has held up well over time and remains a reference point for fans of Romero's work.

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Knightriders Plot Centers on Billy and His Motorcycle Troupe

Knightriders follows Billy, a charismatic leader who styles himself 'King William' and guides a traveling troupe through jousting tournaments staged on motorcycles. The story is set in modern-day America, so the medieval pageantry collides with contemporary life from the first scenes.

Billy sincerely tries to run the group according to Arthurian ideals. The difficulty lies in balancing honor and chivalry against modern realities, a challenge the film shows getting harder every day. The financial burden of keeping the organization afloat strains the group, and Billy's own personal struggles add to the growing tension inside the troupe.

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Billy is also haunted by a recurring dream of a black bird. Despite being injured, he keeps pushing himself in competition, which makes his personal and professional pressures feel inseparable in the story.

Critics and Viewers Weigh Knightriders Strengths and Weaknesses

Critical reception to Knightriders was largely positive, with reviewers praising the film's soundtrack, acting, and photography. According to the source, those strengths are still echoed by fans and first-time viewers alike.

Not every assessment was glowing without reservation. Some commentary described the movie as having dialogue scenes that felt overly forceful, a criticism that stands alongside the praise for its craft. Even so, the film has been called one of the director's major accomplishments.

Some observers argue that Knightriders deserves more recognition than it has received. That view places the film among Romero's most significant works, even though its reputation has grown mainly through word of mouth and a dedicated audience.

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Knightriders Cult Following and Its Review Count on IMDb

Knightriders has developed a cult following despite its wacky premise, and that following is the clearest sign of its lasting appeal. The film's audience reaction has continued across generations of viewers who discover it after its initial release.

The source ties the film's current review standing to a little over 6200 reviews on IMDb. That figure shows an engaged community of viewers discussing the movie, even as the film's debate over its dialogue and its overall recognition continues.