Knight has hat trick in 8-1 win over Czechs and Canada shuts out Finland at women's hockey worlds
Hilary Knight scored a hat trick as the United States cruised past the Czech Republic 8-1 at the women's ice hockey world championship
cruised past the Czech Republic 8-1 at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Wednesday to finish the preliminary stage with a perfect record. Knight buried her own rebound a to make it 2-0 in the opening frame and found a space in between the pads of Czech goaltender Aneta Senkova from the right circle early in the second.
She added her third with a short-handed goal in the third period to increase the margin to seven in the Group A game in Esbjerg. Abbey Murphy scored twice, Alex Carpenter and Laila Edwards got a goal and an assist each and Grace Zumwinkle had one goal. Goaltender Aerin Frankel stopped 11 shots. Murphy opened the scoring from the low slot 0:53 into the game and one-timed a slap shot to increase the advantage to 4-0.Also readThe Leather Daddy’s War Over Tom of Finland
Zumwinkle added to the lead and Edwards used a 5-on-3 advantage to score the sixth late in the second. Taylor Fox also got three assists for the Americans, who will play host Denmark in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens finished with 25 saves for the shutout, the third straight for Canada in Group B. Caitlin Kraemer scored the go-ahead goal in the opening period after she skated from her defensive zone along the boards before beating Finland goalie Sanni Ahola. Finland captain Jenni Hiirikoski, who is playing at a record 17th worlds, became the first woman to play 100 games at the tournament.rallied to beat Switzerland 3-1 after Laura Kluge and Katarina Jobst-Smith scored 55 seconds apart in the middle period to give the Germans the lead.
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