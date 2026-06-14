Knicks Win NBA Championship, Sparking Fan Euphoria and Celebrity Support

The New York Knicks clinched their first NBA Finals championship since 1973, igniting celebrations across the city. Superfan Spike Lee, a season ticket holder since 1985, has been widely recognized for his passion, with actor Kevin Hart calling for him to receive a championship ring. Lee, who said he would trade his honorary Oscar for a Knicks title, has deep roots in Brooklyn. The victory, marked by comeback wins in each series game, has united New York fans in historic fashion.

After the Knicks clinched their first NBA Finals championship since 1973 on Saturday night, the longtime fan was asked his thoughts. The Knicks superfan has been a season ticket holder since 1985, which also happened to be Patrick Ewing’s rookie season.

He has become so well-recognized as one of the most passionate celebrity Knicks fans that folks online, including actor Kevin Hart, have called for Lee to receive a championship ring from the team.

“Give @officialspikelee a CHAMPIONSHIP RING DAMN IT!!!!!!!! Congrats Knicks and Congrats New York!!!!! Long overdue,” Hart captioned his video. Spike Lee looks on before Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Lee’s Knicks roots run deep. Despite being born in Atlanta, his family moved to Brooklyn when he was young, and later received his masters in film and television from New York University. The 69-year-old said in a recent CNN interview that he would trade his honorary Oscar for a Knicks title.

Crazed Knicks fans smash cop car as NBA Finals ecstasy immediately turns violentNew York PostThe walls of any true fan require this plaque of our back cover from June 14, 2026 featuring Brunson and the boys celebrating their win. Whether they were screaming at the TV at home or chanting down Seventh Avenue, every Knicks fan needs a permanent reminder of the year New York took back the basketball world.

Grab a copy of our paper from June 14, 2026 celebrating this huge moment for Knicks fans and New York City as a whole. Plaque Cover – June 11, 2026If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover.chronicles the historic championship run that united NYC. Featuring NY Post analysis and vivid photos, relive the magic of MSG.

They trailed by double digits in all five games and came back to win the four they needed to clinch their third championship in franchise history. If Lee’s wish of back-to-back championships comes true, the Knicks could be on their way to building a dynasty on the back of their captain and reigning Finals MVP, Jalen Brunson. Since Brunson’s arrival in 2022, the Knicks have won at least one playoff series every season. In the 21 seasons prior, they had won just one.





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