Knicks win Game 2 of NBA Finals

CNN’s Mark Morales reports from New York where Knicks fans celebrated after watching their team go up 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

CNN's Mark Morales reports from New York where Knicks fans celebrated after watching their team go up 2-0 in the NBA Finals. CNN's Mark Morales reports from New York where Knicks fans celebrated after watching their team go up 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

Huge waves surged towards a street in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and crashed over cars, pedestrians, and against the windows of a nearby restaurant on Tuesday, June 2. The official wave observations in that area were 4-6 feet, but some of them were likely higher, according to CNN Digital Meteorologist Dakota Smith. Police say a teen may have used a knife to injure three horses at a Las Vegas barrel racing event.

The horses are expected to recover but won't be able to compete in the immediate future. NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew.

Truck driver helps rescue woman from alleged kidnapping Dashcam video shows the moment a woman in handcuffs ran to a South Carolina truck driver for help, saying she had been kidnapped. Police told The Associated Press they later arrested a man on one count each of kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Police arrested the son of James Handy's girlfriend on suspicion of murder after officers responding to a 911 call found the 81-year-old actor, known for roles in"Jumanji" and"Top Gun: Maverick," with a stab wound outside a Los Angeles home. A 15-year-old on an electric scooter suffers minor injuries after crashing into a patrol deputy’s vehicle in Florida while running a stop sign, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.





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