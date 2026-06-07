Knicks Watch Party Cancelled Amid NYPD-MSG Dispute Over Trump Visit Security

The cancellation of an official watch party for NBA Finals Game 3 outside Madison Square Garden led to conflicting explanations from the NYPD and MSG, with security for former President Trump's visit cited by police. Extensive security measures, including no bags, TSA-style screening, and street closures, are expected to impact fans and local businesses.

The cancellation of the NBA Finals Game 3 watch party for Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden has sparked a public disagreement between the NYPD and Madison Square Garden (MSG) over the reason, with a visit by former President Donald J. Trump at the center of the dispute.

Knicks fans, celebrating the team's 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs and their return home, will not have the official plaza watch party for this crucial game. The NYPD explicitly stated the denial of the permit was due to security plans coordinated with the U.S. Secret Service for the presidential visit.

In contrast, MSG issued a statement attempting to distance the decision from Trump, claiming it was made by the city's permitting office in consultation with the NYPD and asserting that the White House confirmed it was "not about the President.

" The conflicting accounts created confusion until the NYPD's additional statement clarified that the watch party cancellation for Game 3 only was "fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit," and that such events were expected to resume for Game 4. Beyond the watch party, the security measures for the game itself will be extensive and impactful.

A strict no-bag policy with no on-site storage will be enforced, and "TSA-style screening procedures" will be in place for all attendees entering the arena. Furthermore, significant street closures around Madison Square Garden are anticipated, specifically on Seventh and Eighth Avenues. These closures are expected to be hard, limiting both vehicle and pedestrian traffic and restricting access primarily to ticket holders within a secured perimeter.

These measures, necessitated by the need for clear motorcade routes and a secure environment for the former president, are projected to limit fan movement and potentially cause substantial economic harm to the many businesses in the area that rely on the influx of people for home games and playoffs. The transit hub, Penn Station, is not expected to be directly affected. The situation has generated a mix of frustration and resolve among Knicks fans.

While disappointed by the canceled watch party and the convenience-reducing security protocols, many see the game as an opportunity to express their views regarding the political figure in attendance. Given the charged atmosphere, there is an expectation that the crowd's reaction during any announcement or televised spotlight on Trump will be loud and clear. The broader context includes the Knicks' pursuit of their first NBA championship in over 50 years, adding a layer of historic significance to the night's events.

The media coverage also speculates on whether broadcast partners ABC and ESPN will manage their coverage to suppress or allow the potential for a memorable, politically charged moment in sports television history. Meanwhile, unrelated news items about a 'House' star and the upcoming Tony Awards were interspersed in the source text, which are not part of the core news story about the Knicks, security, and the Trump visit





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