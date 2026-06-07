Knicks warn of enhanced security measures for fans with Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are warning fans to bring as little as possible to Game 3 of the NBA Finals and encouraging them to arrive at least two hours before tipoff as part of enhanced security measures with President Donald Trump attending the game.

A new exchange of fire with Iran in the Gulf tests the fragile ceasefireShohei Ohtani greets Jen Pawol behind the plate at DodgersSenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaCuba to open hotel sector to management by Cubans at home and abroad after chains leave islandJudge halts Trump administration efforts to impose conditions on SNAPGolden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky DerbyWrestling matches provide an action-packed story time at US libraries, in photosViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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