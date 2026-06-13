Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Finals Game 5

The 2026 NBA Finals have not disappointed, as the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks have played four games that have gone down to the wire, even though the

The 2026 NBA Finals have not disappointed, as the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks have played four games that have gone down to the wire, even though the Knicks’ win in Game 4 is something we may never see again.

New York trailed by 29 in the middle of the third quarter, yet it walked the Spurs down with Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby leading the way to complete the largest comeback in the history of the NBA Finals. Now, New York is up 3-1 in this series and is one win away from ending a 53-year title drought. Who would’ve thought?

The Knicks were major underdogs coming into this series, but they’re now -500 favorites to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, though oddsmakers are expecting that to happen in Game 6 . Can Victor Wembanyama and Co. make things interesting in this series as they look to become the second team in league history to erase a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals?

Oddsmakers have the Spurs as 5.5-point favorites at home in Game 5, the same line that was set in Game 2 when the Knicks won by one point in their second consecutive crazy upset. There’s a chance this could be the final game of the 2025-26 NBA season, and what a wild ride it’s been.

I’m looking to close out the campaign strong, so I’ve made a bunch of picks to help predict and analyze this game for NBA fans and bettors. The hero of Game 4, Anunoby has been absolutely lights out in the playoffs and these NBA Finals. He’s shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 50.6 percent from 3 in the postseason and 58.0 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3 in the Finals.

Anunoby has now made three or more shots from beyond the arc in three of the four games in this series, attempting 6.8 3-pointers per game. He was 7-for-9 from 3 in Game 4, and the Spurs don’t have a good matchup for him since most of their wings are smaller than him. I’d expect another major offensive workload for Anunoby, as he’s become the most reliable scorer outside of Brunson for the Knicks.

As long as the volume remains the same , it’s hard to see OG slowing down. This is the biggest game of Victor Wembanyama’s career, and it’ll be interesting to see how he responds.

Wemby has been better with two days of rest in these playoffs, and he had 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting in Game 3 after two days off in the Spurs' lone win of this series. I expect him to look for his shot from the jump, and the former No. 1 overall pick has taken 21.3 shots per game in this series.

With that kind of volume, it’s not a surprise that he’s cleared this line twice in four games, scoring at least 24 points in every matchup. The Spurs can’t afford to have Wemby off the floor much in this game, and he played nearly 44 minutes in Game 4.

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Knicks are worth a bet as road underdogs in Game 5: Saying that there is a “team of destiny” in the NBA Finals is far from an actual reason to bet on the Knicks, but after Game 4, it’s hard not to think that. New York has multiple 20-point comebacks in the playoffs, including the largest comeback in Finals history to steal Game 4.

But, the most impressive part is that the Knicks are also playing at an insanely high level, comebacks and all. They rank No. 1 in the playoffs in offensive, defensive and net rating, and they held San Antonio to just 30 second-half points in Game 4. I expect the Spurs to come out fighting in Game 5, and they’ve gotten off to strong starts in every game in this series.

However, I can’t bet on them to cover this 5.5-point spread. First off, the 2026 NBA Finals have been extremely close with New York winning Game 1 by 10 points before Games 2 through 4 were decided by one, four and one point. This postseason, the Knicks have just three losses and all of them have come by four points or less.

So, the Spurs would have to do something that nobody has done this postseason to cover the spread in this game. With how well the Knicks have performed down the stretch – and how often the Spurs have made foolish mistakes – asking San Antonio to win by six or more is a tall task.

If bettors and fans didn’t know about the resilience of this Knicks team, there is no better example than how Brunson, Anunoby and Co. walked down the Spurs in Game 4. I’m not going to say that the Knicks win another road game to take the Finals in five, but I do think they’ll keep this game close. The road team is 4-0 against the spread in this series, and the Knicks already have two outright wins on the road.

Give me the points on Saturday night. Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.





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