The Knicks and Spurs played a wild game two of the NBA Finals, with the Spurs coming back from a double-digit lead to tie the game. Victor Wembanyama's dominance in the paint and the Spurs' 14-0 run in the final minutes of the game were key factors in the outcome. The Knicks' strategy of relying on standstill jumpers was questioned, with some suggesting that Victor Wembanyama's legs are gone and he's being forced out on the perimeter due to mental and physical fatigue.

The NBA Finals have reached game two, and the outcome was a surprise to many. The Knicks had a 9-point lead in the first quarter, but the Spurs rallied in the second half.

The game was marked by physicality, with Victor Wembanyama's dominance in the paint being a key factor. The Spurs' 14-0 run in the final minutes of the game was a turning point, and they had a chance to win with a 20-foot jumper by Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks' strategy of relying on standstill jumpers was questioned, with some suggesting that Victor Wembanyama's legs are gone and he's being forced out on the perimeter due to mental and physical fatigue.

The Knicks' next game is crucial, as they aim to avoid a 2-0 deficit. The Spurs, on the other hand, are looking to build on their momentum and take the lead in the series





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NBA Finals Knicks Vs Spurs Victor Wembanyama Game Two Recap

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