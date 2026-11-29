The Knicks don’t care about style points. It’s all about substance.

The Knicks don’t care about style points. It’s all about substance. They entered Saturday with the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA. But that is despite having just one player in the top 50 in the league in blocks per game and just one playerAs a team, the Knicks average just 7.1 steals per game — tied for second fewest in the league entering Saturday.

Their 4.4 blocks per game were tied for fifth fewest in the league.said.

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“I would prefer a guy that relied more on just going vertical at the rim than going for blocks, and I would prefer a position guy defensively more than a steal guy. Because to me, this is just my personal opinion, when you talk about steals and you talk about blocks, you might get two or three steals per game, but I promise that you’re gonna miss four to six a game.