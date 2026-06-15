Knicks Taking Over 'Tonight Show' With Wu-Tang Clan

As Knicks fever has taken over the world, the New York City home team is coming to late-night.

Jimmy Kimmel Spoofs Trump’s Epstein Birthday Card For POTUS’s 80th The New York Knicks are appearing on a special dedicated episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

Jimmy Fallon To Air ‘Tonight Show’ Rerun During Stephen Colbert’s Final Episode, Joining ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ In Honor Of ‘Late Show’ Host The episode will feature appearances from Head Coach Mike Brown, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and the entire Knicks team, as well as a performance by Fallon’s entire audience at 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 6B will be comprised of die-hard Knicks fans who were unable to attend the NBA Finals in person. On Saturday, the Knicks won 94-90 against the San Antonio Spurs, marking the team’s first championship since 1973.

The Game 5 win was just the latest in a series of comeback wins for the gritty New York team, including the greatest single-game comeback in NBA Finals history, clawing back from a 29-point hole to win Game 4. Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks: New York tops Spurs for titleJalen Brunson and the Comeback Knicks did it again. And now they're the Champion Knicks.

Read more »

The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks for the first time in 53 yearsJalen Brunson scores 45 and New York completes another epic rally to down Spurs for the title.

Read more »

Ecstatic Knicks fans celebrate breaking championship drought at San Antonio Spurs’ Frost Bank CenterOverjoyed Knicks fans poured out of Frost Bank Center after the Knicks prevailed over the Spurs.

Read more »

Man accused of threatening Knicks fans online ahead of Spurs-Knicks Finals gameA man has been accused of making threats toward Knicks fans before a Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals game in San Antonio, court records say.

Read more »