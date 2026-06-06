Knicks take commanding NBA Finals lead over Spurs after they avoid Game 2 collapse

The Knicks are heading back to the Garden with a commanding NBA Finals lead.

They saw a 14-point fourth quarter lead evaporate. But it didn’t matter. They made enough plays down the stretch to take home a 105-104 Game 2 win over the Spurs Friday night to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

After the Knicks took a 97-83 lead with 6:04 left in the game, the Spurs rattled off a 14-0 run to tie the game with 2:59 left in the game. Jalen Brunson missed three straight shots in that stretch. It looked like a heart-wrenching collapse was on. Mikal Bridges was blocked by Dylan Harper, Victor Wembanyama went down on the other end, finished and was fouled by Karl-Anthony Towns.

He hit the free throw to give the Spurs a two-point lead with 57.3 seconds left with Frost Bank Arena was at full volume. It felt like this was finally Wembanyama’s coming out party in these Finals. But Brunson responded with a bucket to tie the game with 39.3 seconds left. Wembanyama missed on the other end.

, throwing it to Stephon Castle, who wasn’t looking. It hit him in the back and was corralled by Brunson, who was then fouled by Wembanyama. The Knicks guard made 1 of 2 free throws to put the Knicks up by one with 7.5 seconds left. The Spurs called timeout and passed to De’Aron Fox on the inbounds.

He passed to Wembanyama, who missed a 20-foot jumper over Mitchell Robinson.3And just like that, the Knicks are coming home in complete control of the Finals. Just like that, the Knicks are within touching distance of a championship. Only two teams had ever lost the first two games of a Finals as the home team – the 1993 Suns and the ‘95 Magic. Both lost the series.

Now, the Spurs just became the third. In total, teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Finals are 32-5 in the series. Brunson shot a brutal 7-for-25 from the field and had four turnovers. But he hit the biggest shots when they were needed.

The Knicks, who have been excellent with their challenges all year, delivered yet again. They challenged a missed OG Anunoby 3-pointer and won, giving him three free throws instead of what would have been a turnover. He drilled all three to give the Knicks a 3-point lead with 2:37 left in the game. Towns and Bridges helped carry the Knicks offense in the middle two quarters as Brunson struggled.

Towns had 12 points in the second quarter and was cooking Wembanyama. Bridges had a combined 20 in the second and third quarter and went 8-for-8 from the field. Josh Hart fouled his way to the bench and was largely a non-factor. The Knicks came into the Alamo City and punched the Spurs in the mouth.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Nba Finals Nba Playoffs Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Every Celebrity Spotted at Game 1 of Spurs vs. Knicks 2026 NBA FinalsA look at all the celebrities spotted during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Read more »

Knicks Steal Game 1 of NBA Finals, Spurs' Wembanyama Counts on ResilienceThe New York Knicks upset the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, capitalizing on a late run to snatch home-court advantage. French star Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points in his Finals debut but faced relentless defense from the Knicks. Despite the loss, Wembanyama and the Spurs remain confident, drawing on past comebacks and their star's proven ability to handle pressure. Commissioner Adam Silver commended Wembanyama's impact and maturity, noting he has surpassed early expectations. With the Knicks riding a 12-game winning streak, the Spurs must respond quickly to stay alive in the title chase.

Read more »

Spurs Collapse Late in Fourth Quarter, Drop Game 1 of NBA Finals to KnicksSAN ANTONIO — Julian Champagnie didn't back down at the idea. He certainly won't after his Game 1 performance against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. But

Read more »

TONIGHT ON ABC15: Spurs try to avoid a Game 2 loss against Knicks in NBA FinalsThe road to the NBA Finals was not exactly smooth for the San Antonio Spurs. They had — and lost — home-court advantage in Round 1 against Portland, before recovering to win the series.

Read more »