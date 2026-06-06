Knicks Take 2-0 Lead in NBA Finals with 105-104 Win Over Spurs

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, taking a 2-0 series lead. Jalen Brunson hit the go-ahead free throw after a Victor Wembanyama turnover. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds. The Knicks are seeking their first championship since 1973.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama walks off the court as time expires during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series as New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet , guard Josh Hart , and center Mitchell Robinson celebrate, Friday, June 5, 2026, in San Antonio.

The red-hot Knicks are going home, two wins away from an NBA championship that the capital of the world has been waiting to see for generations. Jalen Brunson hit a go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds left after a turnover by Victor Wembanyama moments earlier, then Wembanyama missed a jumper at the end of New York's 105-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 20 for the Knicks. They have won 13 straight, the second-longest streak by any team in NBA playoff history.

"New York City showed up," Towns said. "The fans showed up. The energy showed up. And we found a way to get it done.

" The Knicks are now just the third team to win the first two games of a finals on the road, joining Michael Jordan and the 1993 Chicago Bulls, and Hakeem Olajuwon and the 1995 Houston Rockets. Both of those teams won championships, the Bulls needing six games to oust the Phoenix Suns, the Rockets going home after winning those first two games in Orlando and sweeping the Magic.

The Knicks, seeking their first championship since 1973, are in position to join them. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is embraces as he leaves the court after Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, June 5, 2026, in San Antonio.

"We can't change the past," Wembanyama said,"We're already thinking about Game 3. "President Donald Trump — a native New Yorker — plans on attending Monday. And ticket prices on the secondary market, for the worst seats at MSG, were approaching $9,000 apiece on Friday night, with Knicks fans evidently willing to pay tippy-top dollar just to be in the building as the team nears what would be its first championship in 53 years.

The Spurs were down 14 midway through the fourth and came all the way back — scoring the next 14 points to tie the game. Wembanyama's three-point play with 57 seconds left gave the Spurs their first lead in nearly two full quarters, putting San Antonio up 104-102.

"We showed tremendous desperation, urgency and competitive response," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "Hopefully we can try to bottle that up ... and try to play to that same level. "Brunson scored on the next possession, just his seventh basket in 24 shots on the night, and the game was tied. Wembanyama missed a long jumper, OG Anunoby got the rebound for New York with 30 seconds left, the Knicks called time and the stage was set.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns leaves the court after Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, June 5, 2026, in San Antonio. The Spurs got a stop, but Wembanyama threw the ball away. Brunson got fouled, the Knicks had the lead back and before long Spurs fans were filing out of the arena — possibly for the final time this season. The Spurs called time with 7.5 seconds remaining.

Fox took the inbound pass, then set up Wembanyama for a jumper that would have won it. The shot bounced off the rim, and it was over. They got their stop.

Next stop: New York, where the hottest team in basketball knows an NBA title is just two wins away. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.





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