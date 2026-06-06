Knicks survive to take 2-0 NBA Finals lead after Jalen Brunson's clutch shot sinks Spurs

Jalen Brunson's go-ahead free throw secured the Knicks' 105-104 Game 2 victory over the Spurs, moving New York two wins away from an NBA championship.

Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden could become most expensive sporting event on recordGrading The Best Deals Of The 2026 Summer Transfer Window So Far3 Things I Learned On USA's Sideline During Senegal World Cup Tune-UpTyrrell Hatton Takes Command In Round 2 Of LIV Golf Andalucía Chicago Bears take major step toward leaving city after more than a century as franchise makes Indiana plansWhy Crutches Don't Stop Injured INDYCAR Drivers From Racing At 200 MPHCaitlin Clark reveals she vomited during halftime of Fever's win, powered through illness2025-26 NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Favored After Game 1 Win'We're not wafflers': Gov Mike Braun opens up about Chicago possibly losing the Bears to IndianaIndiana Gov.

Mike Braun: Illinois 'waffled' while we secured Bears stadium dealFormer Miami mayor on the city's economic boom from FIFA World Cup 2026Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte opens up about depression on 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity'MARTA leadership discusses recent stabbing attack: 'Violence has no place'Lalas lookalikes take over 'Fox & Friends' to build World Cup feverThe New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Colin Cowherd reacts to the win and asks if the Knicks stole the game, and he wonders if the Spurs can stop Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Brunson hit a go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds Friday night, lifting the Knicks to a 105-104 win over the Spurs in Game 2. Moments earlier, Victor Wembanyama missed a jumper that could have swung the game in San Antonio’s favor. Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks celebrates a three-point basket with Karl-Anthony Towns during Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 5, 2026.

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 20 for the Knicks. They have won 13 straight, the second-longest streak by any team in NBA playoff history. The Knicks are now just the third team to win the first two games of a finals on the road, joining Michael Jordan and the 1993





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