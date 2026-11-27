The New York Knicks have rebounded from an 0-3 start to go 12-3 and tie for second in the Eastern Conference ahead of their NBA Cup group-stage finale against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Coach Mike Brown remains cautious despite the hot streak, stating the team still needs to embrace the small details. To advance from group play, New York must defeat the Heat by at least seven points while hoping the 76ers lose to the Pacers. OG Anunoby remains doubtful with a left calf strain, while another player is questionable due to right plantar fasciitis.

They have responded emphatically to their shaky start to the season — after losing their first three games of the year, the Knicks have gone 12-3.

Theyand are tied for second in the Eastern Conference ahead of their game against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Heat Friday night at Madison Square Garden. They are starting to resemble the team that finished last year with a championship. But Brown holds the same sentiment he did during those first few games. Mike Brown reacts on the sidelines during the Knicks’ win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 25, 2026, at Madison Square Garden.

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“Our s–t still does stink,” Brown said. “We haven’t arrived. We still have to embrace the little things and all those things. We may do this , but eventually we’re gonna do this .