Miles McBride's Improved Shooting Creates Roster Decision for Knicks

Miles McBride has rebounded from early-season struggles with a strong six-game stretch, giving the Knicks a difficult decision about his role and trade value.

Miles McBride is playing some of his best basketball since sports hernia surgery disrupted his season last year. After a slow start, the Knicks guard has found his shooting stroke, and that has created a good problem for New York.

Over the first five games, McBride averaged just 6.4 points while shooting 35.7 percent from the field. He also played an inexplicably low 17.6 minutes per game. Despite the ugly stats, he was still playing winning basketball much of the time but was not seeing the minutes that usually come with that. In the last six games, McBride has averaged 9.2 points on 51.3 percent shooting from the field.

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McBride Shooting Stats Rise

He went 14-for-30 from 3-point range during that span, a blistering 46.7 percent. He has played 20 minutes per game in that stretch, still below the 26.3 minutes he averaged last season. It is a classic chicken-or-egg situation whether his increased playing time sparked his hot shooting or the other way around. The Knicks surely do not care right now.

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McBride's recent form has made him pivotal to the Knicks' chances of making another championship run. The Knicks' depth at guard and lack of depth at center had presented the enticing possibility of flipping McBride for a big man rather than losing him for nothing in free agency. That is what happened with Mitchell Robinson. But McBride's improved play makes trading him sentimentally more difficult and increases his value.

Knicks Trade Options Shift

A better McBride only increases the likelihood that the Knicks can swap him for a wing or center worthy of getting postseason minutes. If they decide to keep him, he will have to play an integral role in the Knicks' postseason run. If they trade him before likely losing him for nothing in the offseason, his improved play should improve the haul they get back. The decision is complicated by the players ahead of him.

Josh Hart and Landry Shamet are also in the mix. Shamet enters Thursday with the highest plus-minus on the team and is repeating the amazing season he had last season as the team's unsung hero. When fans want McBride to play more, it almost always comes at the cost of one of those players. That is not always an easy decision when you are the one making it and not the one screaming from the couch.

Hart And Shamet In Mix

Still, this is a great problem for the Knicks to have. The front office may have had an easier time digesting a McBride trade had he continued to struggle, because it would have helped sell the move to the fanbase. But with McBride's recent re-discovery of his stroke, the Knicks are back to having plenty of options at guard when it comes to who to start, who to play, and who to close with.

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The better McBride plays, and the longer he does so, the more difficult these decisions will become for the Knicks. Leon Rose and head coach Brown will have their work cut out for them. The Knicks need McBride to be at his best.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will have to wait a bit longer to face nemesis Tyrese Haliburton. He is out for the team's NBA Cup game against the Pacers on Friday night in Indiana. The star point guard has missed the past eight games with a hamstring injury. The Knicks have not faced Haliburton since he became an MSG villain and eliminated them in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025.

He missed all of last season due to a torn Achilles he suffered in Game 7 of the Finals that year. It is possible Haliburton will be back by the time the Knicks host the Pacers at MSG on Nov. 22. For now, New York must manage its rotation and the newfound value of Miles McBride.