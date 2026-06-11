Knicks Steal Game 4, One Win Away From NBA Title

The New York Knicks staged the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history, stealing Game 4 at Madison Square Garden with a 107-106 win and taking a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. The Big Apple erupted in celebration as Knicks fans celebrated in bars, bodegas and streets across the five boroughs.

The Knicks stormed back in the second half with the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history to steal Game 4 at Madison Square Garden with a 107-106 win and take a 3-1 series lead over the Spurs .

The Big Apple became one big celebration following the orange and blue’s miraculous rally within the final seconds to clinch the game. New York City erupted Wednesday night as Knicks fans celebrated in bars, bodegas and streets across the five boroughs after the team’s stunning Game 4 comeback — putting them one win from the NBA title





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NBA Finals Knicks Spurs Game 4 Comeback Celebration New York City OG Anunoby Timothee Chalamet Madison Square Garden

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