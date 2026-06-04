Knicks Steal Game 1 of NBA Finals, Spurs' Wembanyama Counts on Resilience

The New York Knicks upset the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, capitalizing on a late run to snatch home-court advantage. French star Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points in his Finals debut but faced relentless defense from the Knicks. Despite the loss, Wembanyama and the Spurs remain confident, drawing on past comebacks and their star's proven ability to handle pressure. Commissioner Adam Silver commended Wembanyama's impact and maturity, noting he has surpassed early expectations. With the Knicks riding a 12-game winning streak, the Spurs must respond quickly to stay alive in the title chase.

The NBA Finals opened with a dramatic clash as the San Antonio Spurs faced the New York Knicks in Game 1, held in San Antonio.

Knicks emerged victorious with a 105-95 win, seizing home-court advantage. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, in his Finals debut, scored 26 points but struggled with his shooting, converting only 6 of 21 attempts. The Knicks' defense, anchored by Karl-Anthony Towns and others, constantly hounded Wembanyama, forcing difficult shots and even seeing a few attempts hit the top of the backboard.

The game's pivotal moment came when New York scored the final 11 points, overturning a Spurs lead and securing the road win. This loss continues a pattern for the Spurs, who have previously lost home-court advantage in earlier rounds before rallying to win series.

However, the Knicks enter the Finals on a 12-game winning streak, dating back to April, making the challenge formidable. Despite the setback, Wembanyama remained calm and confident, emphasizing that the series is far from over. Coach Mitch Johnson noted Wembanyama's accountability and expected him to learn from the experience. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised Wembanyama's impact and maturity, stating he has exceeded early expectations.

Teammates like Dylan Harper expressed unwavering confidence in Wembanyama's ability to rise to the occasion. The stage is now set for Game 2, where Wembanyama and the Spurs will look to even the series against a surging Knicks team





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NBA Finals San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Victor Wembanyama Karl-Anthony Towns

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