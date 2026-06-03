Knicks Starter OG Anunoby Gifts Martha Stewart Her Favorite Skechers Ahead of the NBA Finals

Knicks starter OG Anunoby gifted fellow Skechers ambassador Martha Stewart her favorite sneakers ahead of the NBA finals.

starter OG Anunoby has been prepping with his team to play in the 2026 NBA finals, which kick off Wednesday in San Antonio against the Spurs — a historic matchup reuniting the two teams that faced off 27 years ago in 1999, the last time the Knicks made it to the finals.

While Anunoby was certainly practicing ahead of the much-anticipated series, he still had time to send a gift of sneakers to a special Knicks fan:. The two share more in common than just wanting the New York team to win the championship — they’re both@marthastewart48/Instagram The sneaker gifting’s origin story goes like this: Stewart attended one of the conference finals games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 21 at Madison Square Garden, and gave a shout-out to Anunoby’s shoes on social media.

She posted a close-up of his sneakers and captioned it: “Og Anunoby wears my favorite @, heard her loud and clear — he shared her post on his story and wrote “i’m glad you like them martha,” and then took the interaction one step further. The businesswoman later posted a photo of sneakers sent to her by Anunoby himself.

She explained the context in the caption and mentioned that the gift was “autographed with a very nice message” and that the shoes were a “size 15 1/2. ” She concluded with, “Thanks Og and best of luck to you and my favorite team!!!!! @nyknicks. ” With his signature low-key aura, Anunoby simply commented, “you’re welcome martha” in all lowercase.

One can see the right shoe reads “Let’s Go Knicks! ” while the left features the player’s signature. Anunoby officially signed a deal with Skechers in summer 2025, while Stewart has been a partner with the brand since 2022. OG Anunoby played in the SKX Nexus style in a blue, black-and-white colorway in the series-clinching game against the Cavaliers on May 25, 2026.

Perhaps Stewart will wear the SKX Nexus style at one of the finals games, having already learned her lesson about wearing open-toe shoes — Knicks captain Jalen Brunson fell on her andlast season, leading her to speak out about the dangers of open-toe footwear while sitting courtside. She is one of many celebrity Knicks fans cheering for the team to get another long-awaited chip. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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