Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden could become most expensive sporting event on record

New York Knicks NBA Finals tickets at Madison Square Garden shatter records with a get-in price near $10,000, making it the most expensive NBA game ever.

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Fans react at a watch party inside Madison Square Garden in New York City during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on June 3, 2026. The Knicks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, seeking their first championship since 1973. At the time of publishing, SeatGeek's current get-in price was $9,990 to sit in the nosebleeds — there were just two listings below $10,000.

StubHub's cheapest 100-level ticket was $13,115. , citing further information from SeatGeek, the average ticket price of $7,149 for Madison Square Garden games during this Finals has shattered the all-time record of $1,965 from 2024 in Dallas. The court is seen ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs as fans arrive at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 3, 2026.

Kansas City Chiefson the road in San Antonio, prompting a tremendous spike in prices as Finals fever got even more real than it already was. So, if the Knicks can snag Game 2 on the road and come back home with a 2-0 series lead, prices could rise even further.

A Nike Basketball digital billboard featuring New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson displays"This Train is Not Stopping" on the exterior of Madison Square Garden in New York on May 31, 2026. The Knicks are the 2026 Eastern Conference champions and are playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.





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