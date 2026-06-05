Knicks-Spurs Game 3 at MSG will be the most expensive NBA Finals game ever — and the price keeps rising

This is what Chalamet money looks like.

When the Knicks host the Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, it will be the most expensive game in NBA Finals history — and very nearly sports history.

The tickets aren’t comparable to anything else in NBA Finals history with tickets in Dallas for the 2024 finals being the second highest with an average of $1,965, per SeatGeek. The MSG average right now for tickets sold stands at $7,149 — and that number just keeps rising. In sports history, only Super Bowl LVII in 2024 between the Chiefs and 49ers surpasses the Knicks tickets with an average cost of $10,497, per SeatGeek.

The Knicks fans’ obsession for the franchise’s first championship in 53 years has been clear throughout this playoff run. The Knicks haven’t made it to the NBA Finals in 27 years, meaning at least 25% of the population of New York City wasn’t yet born, according to theTicket prices surged from their $3,900 starting point on Monday, per Front Office Sports, to over the $10,000 minimum after the Knicks took Game 1.according to the The Wall Street Journal.

This has created a scramble effect on Wall Street, in Big Law, in real estate and among celebrities to just pay $10,000 or more.

“If you’re not there, you’re a loser,” Jaclyn Sienna India, founder of concierge agency Sienna Charles, told the Wall Street Journal. Buy NowPresident Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will both attend Game 3 of the series.

Other celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Tracy Morgan could also make their usual court-side appearances.seatgeek.com Others won’t be as lucky, with many of the seats in the back rows of the 200 level considered obstructed-view tickets. The cheapest ticket at MSG for game 3 of the NBA Finals is going for $7,500 in section 420. This is the view from that seat.

If the series goes past four games, Knicks fans dying to watch an NBA Finals game in person would spend less on flying to San Antonio for the weekend to see Game 5: tickets on SeatGeek for Frost Bank Center start at $1,711, with round-trip flights under $600.





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