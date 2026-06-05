Knicks seize first Finals win in 27 years as Jalen Brunson fuels comeback victory

New York extended its playoff streak to twelve games, snapping a 27‑year championship drought with a 30‑point, 13‑fourth‑quarter performance by Jalen Brunson, while both teams monitor injuries to Mitchell Robinson, Victor Wembanyama and others ahead of Game Two.

The New York Knicks extended their postseason winning streak to twelve games and secured the franchise's first victory in an NBA Finals series in 27 years thanks to an extraordinary performance by point guard Jalen Brunson .

Brunson poured in thirty points, delivering thirteen of them in the decisive fourth quarter as the Knicks erased a fourteen‑point deficit and out‑scored the San Antonio Spurs by seventeen points after halftime. The victory put New York just three wins away from a championship that has eluded the organization since 1973. The game began with a tense moment when Brunson was knocked to the floor in the first quarter after a collision that drove the ball into his right knee.

Although he briefly retreated to the locker room for assessment, he was back on the court within minutes. A second incident in the second quarter saw Spurs forward Luke Kornet step on Brunson's ankle, prompting another short trip to the bench, but the star guard shook off both setbacks and completed a full thirty‑seven minutes of play, leaving the injury report untouched ahead of the next contest.

Both teams dealt with additional medical concerns that could influence the upcoming Game Two. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is listed as probable after undergoing surgery on a fractured right fifth metacarpal just five days before the series opener. He logged thirteen minutes in Game One, contributing two points and six rebounds while protected by a hand brace, and his availability will be crucial for limiting the impact of Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama when he comes off the bench.

Speaking of Wembanyama, the 26‑year‑old forward posted a solid stat line of twenty‑six points and twelve rebounds, but he too experienced a brief limp after a knee bump with Knicks wing Josh Hart in the third quarter. The medical staff examined him and cleared him to stay in the game, yet his ankle will be monitored closely as the demanding schedule of the Finals could exacerbate any lingering soreness.

The injury landscape also includes a note on the Western Conference side of the league. Dallas Mavericks guard DeAaron Fox, who missed the first two games of the conference finals with a high ankle sprain, returned for Game Three against the Oklahoma City Thunder and has been active since, though his scoring output remains below his season averages.

While he is not listed on San Antonio's injury report for the Finals, his recent performances have shown a dip in shooting efficiency, raising questions about the lingering effects of his ankle issue on his offensive contributions. The Knicks, meanwhile, will be hoping that Brunson can maintain his high‑level play without further setbacks, as his leadership has already proven decisive in turning a precarious lead into a commanding win.

The series now shifts to Friday night, where both coaches will have to balance strategic adjustments with the health status of key players as the quest for the first championship in nearly three decades continues





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