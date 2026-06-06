Knicks Secure Game 2 Victory, Lead NBA Finals 2-0

Jalen Brunson's game-winning point and Jordan Brink's crucial challenge lead the New York Knicks to a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks secured a crucial victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, thanks to a game-winning point from Jalen Brunson and outstanding performances from Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns .

The Knicks' bench continued its impressive form, contributing significantly to the team's success. The turning point of the game came when Jordan Brink, the team's director of video services and player development, convinced coach Mike Brown to challenge a call late in the fourth quarter. The Knicks had previously blown a 14-point lead, and momentum had shifted in favor of the Spurs.

However, Brink's intervention proved pivotal, as the officials overturned their initial ruling that the ball had gone out of bounds off OG Anunoby, instead awarding the Knicks possession due to a foul on the play. Anunoby stepped up to the line and sank all three free throws, halting the Spurs' momentum and potentially changing the course of the series.

The Knicks now lead the NBA Finals 2-0, becoming the third road team in history to win the first two games of the finals





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New York Knicks NBA Finals Jalen Brunson Jordan Brink Mike Brown Mikal Bridges Karl-Anthony Towns

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