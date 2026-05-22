Knicks secure 2-0 eastern conference finals lead with Brunson's heroics

The New York Knicks have taken a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Jalen Brunson's assists and Josh Hart's offensive performance. The series now heads to game 3.

All right, Rachel Nichols, there are thousands of happy fans in New York City on Thursday night as the New York Knicks have taken a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks, Held the lead for much of the game, blew the game open in the 3rd quarter, survived a couple of late runs by the Cavs to, uh, hold off Cleveland to take a convincing game to win.2 games away, 2 wins away from advancing to the first NBA Finals this century with the chance to win their first NBA championship in more than 50 years. It was the historic comeback.

This game though, there's, there's a lot of layers to it. What is the story of game two to you? I've got an Xs and O takeaway, which is just that the Knicks do a really great job and you saw it with Jalen Brunson tonight. Of taking, you know, that old-time expression, let's take what the defense gives us and figuring out a way to attack being attacked.

And, you know, Brunson obviously very early realized they're just going to put a ton of traffic around him, and he became this pinpoint assist man. I think they said it was either his highest assist of the playoffs or his highest playoff assist ever. I couldn't, I couldn't hear the exact stat, but Clearly more than he usually gets, and I thought that was really impressive.

And I thought, you know, Josh Hart stepping up when they kept left, leaving him open, especially after missing his first few shots. Um, all of that shows an adaptiveness that I think is really interesting about this Knicks team, and they weren't showing consistently during the regular season and it has been consistent during these playoffs and very impressive





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