The New York Knicks return from a four-game road trip with a 3-1 record, defeating potential playoff contenders like the Raptors and Timberwolves. Players report improved offensive and defensive rhythm, highlighting the team's ability to win in various ways as they continue to build chemistry.

The Knicks left for their four-game road trip a bit unsettled, with questions circling them due to a rocky start to the season. After going 3-1 on the trip and beating potential playoff teams in the Raptors and Timberwolves, they return as a side rounding back into form and a better team than when they left.

“I feel like we’re getting into a good rhythm offensively, defensively,” Josh Hart said after the team’son Thursday night in Minneapolis. “I think you’ll see some of the defensive rotations were on point. Obviously, we can be better. But we’re continuing to learn, gain experience.

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Every year is different, every team is different. So I think we’re doing that, and I think we’re getting better. It is notable that they won in different ways: through free-flowing offensive showings; through grittier defensive efforts; and on Thursday, a combination of both. None of the three wins were blowouts — each game was on the line in crunch time.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns looks on after an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

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“It shows that we’re able to win in different ways,” Hart said. “And that’s what you have to do in the league. Some days, you’re gonna shoot the cover off the ball and you can win by 10, 15, 20. Other games, it might be a possession game and offensively it’s not really clicking, not knocking down shots, but you’re getting stops defensively and you’re able to pull out stops like that.

I think it shows that this team can win games in different fashions. And that’s the most important thing in the league. ” can be beneficial, particularly early in the year as a new group gels. Despite all the continuity the Knicks have, they have been adamant that chemistry has to be reestablished.

They begin a five-game homestand Saturday, in which they’ll host the surprisingly strong Trail Blazers, get a rematch with the Pacers ,for the third time already this season, see Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat for the first time and square off with the Hawks, who have started this season well after the Knicks eliminated them from the first round of the playoffs.

“For us to have a great road trip like this and win in so many different ways, it a lot about our team,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It’s great when you can find a way to win. At the end of the day, it’s hard to win in the NBA. I’ve learned that.

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It’s hard to win. And you just have to find a way to win every single night. For us on this road trip to continue to find ways to win, it speaks to this team, and it’s the most important thing when you play. ” New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Jordan Clarkson is out for Saturday’s game against the Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. OG Anunoby is listed as questionable. They might also get a break as Blazers star Deni Avdija is listed as questionable with a left foot contusion. He has missed the Blazers’ last two games. Ja Morant remains out with a hamstring injury.