Knicks really — finally — are back on top of basketball after 53 years

Here it is. Here’s the moment. You never thought you’d see it. You never thought you’d taste it. So taste it. Savor it.

Karl-Anthony Towns , Jalen Brunson and the Knicks celebrate as owner James Dolan is interviewed by EPN's Ernie Johnson after the Knicks' 94-90 NBA title-clinching Game 5 win over the Spurs on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — At the end, the son sought out the father, and the father embraced the son, and that wasn’t just appropriate for the Brunsons. In that moment — the first in 53 years, one month, and three days when the Knicks were officially NBA champions — generations came together and hugged, roared, wept, toasted. Here. And everywhere.

In an apartment in Brooklyn, a son poured two glasses of Johnnie Walker Black: one for himself, one for his late father. In all the precincts in and around the city, fathers and mothers who introduced The City Game to their sons and daughters embraced if they were in the same room, called if they weren’t, and their words came out as haltingly as Jalen Brunson’s did.

Jason Szenes for the New York Post A jubilant Karl-Anthony Towns and his Knicks teammates celebrate after their NBA title-clinching Game 5 win over the Spurs. Knicks fans celebrate at a watch party outside Madison Square Garden after their NBA title-clinching win over the Spurs.





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