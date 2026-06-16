Knicks raise Jimmy Fallon’s lucky shoe to the ‘Tonight Show’ rafters as championship celebration rolls on

Before the Knicks raise their championship banner at the Garden, a different one was erected on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Josh Hart , appearing with the rest of the Knicks on “ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ” Monday night, reminisced about the time he pranked Fallon during the team’s magical championship run.

During the third quarter of Game 1 of the second round against the 76ers, which the Knicks won 137-98, Hart reached down and untied Fallon’s left shoe. Fallon had everyone on the Knicks sign the shoe, but left one spot open for Hart to be the final autograph during Monday’s show. It became Fallon’s good luck charm — when the Knicks fell behind in their Game 5 clincher, Fallon told his daughter to untie his shoe.

Fallon and Hart on Monday raised that shoe into the Studio 6B rafters. Brown, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns spoke with Fallon in the first segment and OG Anunoby, Hart and Mikal Bridges appeared in the second segment. Brown, no longer in his Knicks quarter zip or sweats, showed off a chain and a new pair of glasses and, like he did on the stage at the Frost Bank Center, barked out “Who let the dogs out?!

”Later, Fallon quipped that Anunoby “actually showed a bit of emotion,” when talking about his game-winning tip-in. Brunson spoke about the moment he shared with his father, Rick right after the final buzzer sounded. The fans in attendance at the taping were all Knicks superfans, a bit rowdier than the normal clientele.

President Leon Rose sat amongst the crowd with his wife, Donna, which sparked constant “Thank you Leon” cheers.2026 Knicks Championship Plaque – Back Cover The walls of any true fan require this plaque of our back cover from June 14, 2026 featuring Brunson and the boys celebrating their win. The “Our Team, Our Title” wrap from our June 15, 2026 print edition set behind acrylic plexiglass and framed in black ayous wood.

Grab a copy of our paper from June 14, 2026 celebrating this huge moment for Knicks fans and New York City as a whole.chronicles the historic championship run that united NYC. Featuring NY Post analysis and vivid photos, relive the magic of MSG.

Then, when Fallon began taking questions from the fans, one actually had one for Rose — how did he plan to keep this core together? Looking at the couple of reporters in the attendance, he said “You know I don’t talk to the media. ” Lin-Manuel Miranda was the other guest on the show, and was pretty much relegated to the background to the current Kings of New York.

Wu Tang Clan — who performed at halftime of the epic Game 4 win during the Finals — was the musical guest and performed “C.R. E.A. M.”





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Sports Jalen Brunson Jimmy Fallon Josh Hart Karl-Anthony Towns Mikal Bridges Nba Finals Nba Playoffs Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks Og Anunoby The Tonight Show

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