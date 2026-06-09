A scary moment unfolded during the fourth quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, June 8, when Knicks point guard Immanuel Alvarado collided with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, formerly known as Bloomberg. The collision may have been an omen for a difficult quarter ahead for the Knicks, as they went on to lose 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Knicks point guard Immanuel Alvarado collided with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, formerly known as Bloomberg, in a scary moment during the fourth quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, June 8.

Alvarado was charging after a ball when he went flying into the first row, seemingly toppling over Bloomberg from his courtside seat. Several nearby fans immediately reached over to check on Bloomberg, including several nearby fans who tried to help him. The former mayor seemed shaken but nodded to Alvarado as action on the court resumed.

The collision may have been an omen for a difficult quarter ahead for the Knicks, as they went on to lose 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs. However, the Knicks still lead the 2026 NBA finals 2-1 going into Thursday's Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. In a separate incident, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani mocked Vivek Ramaswamy after the Knicks swept the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the game, Mamdani re-posted a social media post by Ann Coulter, who criticized former President Donald Trump for attending a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Coulter wrote that the 20,000 attendees at the game would be massively inconvenienced by the extra security, and that the Knicks Watch Party at the Garden was canceled due to the visit.

Thousands of extra law enforcement officers would be required, paid for by taxpayers, and traffic would be a disaster, all so Trump could sit in the Garden rather than watch the game on TV. The incident highlights the challenges of balancing public events with high-profile visits and security concerns. The mayor's office has not commented on the matter. Adult creator Bonnie Blue recently celebrated her baby shower with a stunt that many people found disgusting.

The New York City police department has launched an investigation into the death of a songwriter who was stabbed to death in his apartment. The victim, Talay Riley, was 35 years old and had written songs for Dua Lipa and Britney Spears. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet. The police department has not released any further information on the case.

In related news, the Knicks will play Game 4 of the 2026 NBA finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The game is expected to be a closely contested matchup, with the Knicks looking to take a 3-1 lead in the series





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