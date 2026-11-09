Knicks Player Tyler Kolek Apologizes for Criticizing Taylor Swift

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek issues an apology for previously labeling Taylor Swift as a performative fan, clarifying his stance after locker room celebration video goes viral.

New York Knicks point guard Tyler Kolek has publicly reversed his previous criticism of pop star Taylor Swift, clarifying that he supports the singer and respects her status as a dedicated fan of the NBA franchise. The athlete, who previously suggested Swift's attendance at games was performative, admitted that his earlier comments were made without full context regarding her long-standing relationship with the team.

Kolek Clarifies Swiftie Status After Viral Video

Taylor Swift is confirmed as a supporter of the New York Knicks by Tyler Kolek, who corrected his earlier negative remarks after a video circulated online showing him singing her music in the locker room. The 25-year-old guard explained that he was simply reacting to a question asked during a media interaction last week and has since expressed appreciation for the singer's music and her history with the organization.

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The controversy began when Kolek and fellow guard Miles Deuce McBride participated in a social media post last Thursday that attempted to identify the least authentic Knicks fans among celebrities. During that exchange, Kolek suggested that Swift might be among those fans, a comment McBride echoed by stating he agreed with the assessment at that time. This initial remark sparked immediate backlash and widespread discussion among fans and media outlets.

Kolek's shift in tone was highlighted by teammate Jordan Clarkson, who posted on Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 7, that the point guard had offered an apology. Clarkson shared footage from the locker room following the Knicks' 109-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Kolek was seen singing along to Swift's number-one hit Blank Space. Clarkson assured his followers that Kolek was a genuine fan and that he was okay with the situation, effectively signaling the end of the public dispute.

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Lockroom Celebration Signals True Fandom

Tyler Kolek and his New York Knicks teammates celebrated Taylor Swift's music in the locker room after their recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, demonstrating their support for the pop star. The team blasted songs including Shake It Off and You Belong With Me, a tradition that had also started during practice in New York the previous day. These actions served as a direct rebuttal to Kolek's earlier claims about Swift being a superficial fan.

Kolek told reporters after Saturday's win that he recognized the widespread attention his previous comments had received, noting that people were sending him images of Swift wearing a jersey. He admitted that he was not up to date on all the details regarding Swift's fandom, including instances where she wore a number thirteen jersey, which he compared to past Knicks legends like Joakim Noah and Carmelo Anthony. He accepted responsibility for his lack of awareness and clarified that he has no negative feelings toward her.

Knicks Organization Reaffirms Swift Support

The New York Knicks organization officially welcomed back Taylor Swift's presence, reiterating their appreciation for her long history with Madison Square Garden and the franchise. The team emphasized that Swift has been a dedicated fan for many years, countering the narrative that her engagement was merely for publicity. This official stance aligns with the personal corrections made by Kolek and his teammates, aiming to preserve the positive relationship between the NBA team and the global pop icon.

Swift's connection to the Knicks is well-documented, including her marriage to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden earlier this year. Her high-profile attendance at Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks further solidified her status as a prominent figure in the city. She was seated in celebrity row alongside actress Mariska Hargitay and musicians Alana and Este Haim, all wearing custom Knicks apparel, showcasing her continued visibility and support for the team.