It took a 29-point comeback in Game 4, but the Knicks are again massive favorites to win the NBA Finals. After winning both road games in San Antonio to open the series and become huge favorites to…

After winning both road games in San Antonio to open the series and become huge favorites to win their first championship since 1973, the Knicks appeared ripe to blow both games at Madison Square Garden and even found themselves underdogs to win the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

After the 29-point comeback was complete to seal a 107-106 win, the Knicks now find themselves as high as -560 to win the NBA Finals atduring Game 4, so if he were to tally one more, he would be suspended for the following Game 6 or 7 — if it comes down to that. The Knicks were favored entering both Game 3 and Game 4, with spreads ranging between 1.5 and 2.5 points.

Whether a young team like the Spurs can rebound from something like that is a legitimate question. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson is getting loads of criticism for the way that San Antonio collapsed in Game 4 and rightfully so. There is a look-ahead line for a potential Game 6 at Madison Square Garden, with the Knicks opening as -118 slight favorites atErich Richter is a brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt but he has a black belt in MMA betting.

During the football season he’s showcased massive profits at The Post in the player prop market the last two seasons. While constantly betting long shots, his return on investment is 30.15 percent since 2022.





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