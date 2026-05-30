Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson thanks supporters for ‘love’ after broken pinky — but sends ‘f–k you’ to haters

The Knicks big man took to Instagram on Saturday, days after it was revealed he broke his pinky in the lead-up to the NBA Finals.

took to Instagram on Saturday“I can’t thank you guys enough for the love and support most of you bring especially at a time like this in my life.

It makes everything I’m fighting for 100x easier to deal with,” he wrote, without specifically mentioning the pinky injury. ”However, his haters got a much different message.

“The ones that want to see me down and hurt all I gotta say for you is f–k you,” he added. “And last the ones that say they love and care about me but can’t be there for me when I need them but I’m always there when they need me god will get you. ” , which connects the wrist to the pinky.

Robinson, according to Bondy, recently had surgery and there is optimism he could play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which is slated for Wednesday, either against the Spurs or the Thunder.. Head coach Mike Brown said Friday that the fracture did not happen in a game or practice, but did not get into any more specifics about when it occurred.

“For me, I’m always going with whoever is available today,” Brown said Friday. “And he didn’t practice today. So we’re getting whoever we need ready to go. … I don’t want to know, just let me know if he can play and when he can play.

Just like we normally would, we’re getting everyone else ready to go. ” New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson speaks at a press conference after the New York Knicks practiced Sunday, May 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. It’s still not clear who would step in behind Robinson at center, but the next logical player would be Ariel Hukporti.

Robinson has averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 14.2 minutes per game in the playoffs.





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