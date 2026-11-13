Knicks coach Mike Brown says Mikal Bridges remains a starter despite career-low minutes and production

Mike Brown insists Mikal Bridges is still a starter, but Bridges is averaging career lows in minutes and points while Landry Shamet and Miles McBride close games.

New York Knicks coach Mike Brown said Mikal Bridges remains a starter, but Bridges is playing a career-low 24.4 minutes per game and has been benched for entire fourth quarters in six of the team's first 11 games.

The Knicks are 6-5 after Wednesday night's 115-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden, where Bridges scored just two points and sat out the whole fourth quarter. Bridges is averaging 5.9 points per game, eighth most on the team, on 32.9 percent shooting from the field and 26.5 percent from three-point range.

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He has scored only four total points in fourth quarters this season, fewer than bench-warmers Pacome Dadiet and James Wiseman, who usually play only in garbage time, have produced. It is half of what Dalton Knecht, who has played in just three games, has delivered in fourth quarters. Brown has repeatedly defended Bridges publicly. Mikal is a starter.

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It's not a question of that, Brown said. He, like a lot of players, has had their good moments and not-so-good moments. Mikal has a proven track record of playing at a pretty high level as a starter in this league. So, for me to make a panic decision and change it right now, with 10 games in or whatever, I'm not feeling it.

Landry Shamet Earns More Minutes

Brown's usage of Bridges tells a different story. Bridges played just 6:29 in the third quarter against Cleveland and did not play a single second in the fourth. It was the second straight game Bridges was limited to 17 minutes. Landry Shamet is averaging 25.9 minutes per game despite coming off the bench in eight of the Knicks' 11 games.

Shamet and Miles McBride have played 69 and 43 fourth-quarter minutes, respectively, compared to Bridges' 41. Shamet and McBride have earned Brown's trust with their defense. Brown praised their point-of-attack defense and said tracking data shows Shamet has been the team's best pick-and-roll defender this season. We got two guys that are playing really well in Landry and Deuce, Brown said.

So it's hard. It's gonna be hard to find minutes at times for Mikal. And maybe even at times for Josh Hart, because those two guys are playing at a pretty high level. Not just on the offensive end of the floor, but defensively too.

Landry and Deuce have been a big part of what we've done defensively. They're playing at a high level. I gotta keep trying to find ways to get those guys on the floor. Brown's changing sentiment has been telling.

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Brown Adjusts His Stance

He began the year saying his starting five was entrenched and everyone else was fighting for minutes. Then last week he said Shamet is about as close to being a starter as you can imagine for us. After Wednesday's game, Brown admitted he feels a need to make room for Shamet and McBride. Bridges, a veteran swingman in his ninth NBA season, has built a reputation as a workhorse.

He is on a streak of 649 straight games played and has led the NBA in minutes played three times. But he has fallen out of Brown's favor 11 games into the 2026-27 season, rooted to the bench during large stretches of second halves. Teammates are supporting Bridges through the slump. Jalen Brunson said, No matter what's going on, with what people are saying or anything, the people in this room have his back night in and night out.

We see the work he puts into his game. We see the time that he puts in. When you're doing the right things day in and day out, things will eventually fall in your favor. So just giving him support, giving him confidence every single day, regardless of what the noise is on the outside.

Bridges Remains a Starter in Name Only

That's our brother, we're gonna keep it that way. The Knicks' depth is a major factor in Bridges' reduced role. Shamet, McBride, and Jordan Clarkson are all providing more consistent and valuable minutes. The defending champions sit at 6-5, and if a spark is needed, the first and most logical move is swapping Bridges out of the starting five.

For now, Bridges remains a starter in name only. His minutes and production resemble a bench player's, and only his inclusion in pregame introductions represents his status as a starter. Brown is not yet ready to make a change, even as the numbers and his own rotation decisions point toward one.