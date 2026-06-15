Knicks Merch Becomes Fanatics’ Top Sellers Within 24 Hours

Knicks fans shatter records as championship merch becomes Fanatics' top seller within 24 hours, following their historic NBA Finals victory after 53 years.

Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs after 53 years on Saturday night, fans have lined up to buy any and all manner of memorabilia to commemorate the moment.e-commerce partner said Monday that in the first 24 hours after the victory, the Knicks became the overall top-selling sports champion in that time frame, surpassing the previous best, the 2025 Philadelphia Eagles.

If the momentum continues — and it is expected to since New York is planning a ticker-tape parade for the team on Thursday — the Knicks are on pace to becomehave already more than doubled the sales of the company’s previous bestselling NBA Finals Champion, the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.said it took in more than 8,000 orders a minute, a new company record. Among the bestselling items were the Fanatics 2026 NBA Finals Champions Roster Trophy T-shirt ; the New Era Champions Locker Room 9Fifty Snapback Hat ; a Mitchell & Ness Champions T-shirt ; a Nike Unisex NBA Finals Champions T-shirt , and a Mitchell & Ness Champions Gold Coffee Cup T-shirt .

Some of the merchandise was sold at the Fanatics Fan Wagon mobile store that was making the rounds in New York City all week and began selling the championship product on Sunday morning. Topps, the official NBA trading card partner, also dropped the 2026 NBA Champions NBA Topps NOW 16-team set , where collectors can look for autograph cards, a dual auto-relic card and a quintuple autograph card of the Knicks’ starting five.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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