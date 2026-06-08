Knicks-mania has Big Apple in a frenzy as NBA Finals return to MSG after 27-year drought

The New York Knicks will play their first NBA Finals game at MSG on Monday night with a chance to end a 53-year championship drought.

to MSG Monday night for the first championship game on home turf in 27 years — and it has fans in a frenzy.

“Honestly, I haven’t been sleeping,” superfan Franco Augustin said as he soaked in the vibes outside Madison Square Garden this weekend. “This, like, never happens. I’ve been thinking about the Knicks all day.

“I had myself a hot dog, and I’ll get myself a slice before heading back home,” he said. “It’s almost like a ritual, right? You come in and you hope that some of that good energy that you have kind of bounces forth. I know it sounds weird, right?

But anything that helps a team. ”and a chance to knock off the San Antonio Spurs in the best-of-seven series for their first NBA title since 1973.

“I feel optimistic, more than I thought I would feel going in,” said Anthony Almonte, a Westchester County clinical data analyst who lugged his family to the Garden for a pre-game visit. “New Yorkers, especially Knicks fans, are inherently pessimistic. We’ve gone through so much heartache that it’s hard for us to just assume, even though they’ve gone on a historical run.

Knicks fans are in a frenzy as the hometown hoopsters play their first NBA Finals game at MSG in 27 years.

“We’re also very superstitious, so we don’t like jinxing,” he added. Tickets prices for the two finals games at MSG are astronomical, but it hasn’t stopped fans from catching the action throughout the New York Metropolitan Area.s planned appearance at Game 3, but New Yorkers have plenty of chances to root from afar with scheduled watch parties at Woman Rink at Central Park and the Brooklyn Bowl.

Pals Jaden J and Joey H, who are psyched for the Knicks run at the NBA title, outside MSG before Game 3.for the Monday night game, with fans holding tickets advised to arrive at least two hours early for airport-style security screenings. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters at a press briefing Monday morning that the MSG outdoor gatherings will resume for Game 4.

“Let me tell you one thing, ever since the Knicks went to the playoffs — not even the playoffs, ever since the Knicks made the finals — the crime rate went down 78%,” claimed 19-year-old college student Jaiden J., who took some liberty with crime stats. And while some longtime fans turn a cold shoulder to newly anointed bandwagon fans, most of the long-suffering faithful maintain there’s room for everyone under the Knick tent.

“I can’t blame them,” Almonte said. “It’s just a time to be happy for the team, for the city. When people see me wearing this . they’ll say, ‘Let’s go Knicks!

'”Knicks fans are in a frenzy as the hometown hoopsters play their first NBA Finals game at MSG in 27 years. Pals Jaden J and Joey H, who are psyched for the Knicks run at the NBA title, outside MSG before Game 3.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News Fans Madison Square Garden Nba Finals Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Finals Game 3: How Knicks Fans AreWelcoming Trump to MSGWith Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, here's how Knicks fans could be making his trip a little easier - whether they like it or not.

Read more »

Knicks Fans' MSG Watch Party Canceled Due to Trump's NBA Finals AppearanceThe outdoor watch party for the New York Knicks' NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden has been canceled at the request of the Secret Service due to former President Donald Trump's attendance, with strict security measures now in effect for the event.

Read more »

NYC rejects permits for MSG’s outdoor Knicks watch party for Game 3 of NBA FinalsThe city pulled the plug on a planned Knicks watch party outside Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday night with President Trump expected to be in the house.

Read more »

No Knicks watch party outside MSG for Game 3 of NBA Finals, NYPD confirmsThere will be no watch party for Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden while President Trump attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Read more »