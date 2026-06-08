Knicks Look to Take Commanding 3-0 Lead in NBA Finals Game 3 Against Spurs

The New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a 2-0 series lead. The Knicks aim to take a commanding advantage at Madison Square Garden, where the atmosphere is electric. Key factors include pace, player performances, and the Spurs' desperation.

The New York Knicks are on the verge of their first NBA championship since 1973, leading the San Antonio Spurs 2-0 in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Game 3 shifts to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks have not hosted a Finals game since 1999. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with ticket prices hitting record highs. The Knicks secured home-court advantage by winning Game 1 at the Frost Bank Center, 105-95, and followed it with a dominant performance in Game 2. The Spurs face an uphill battle, as no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series.

New York's defense has stifled San Antonio's young stars, while Karl-Anthony Towns has outplayed Victor Wembanyama through the first two games. Jalen Brunson's clutch fourth-quarter play in Game 1 and Josh Hart's historic three-point shooting in Game 2 have been key. The Knicks are favored by 2.5 points in Game 3, with a total of 216.5. The pace has increased from 97.2 in Game 1 to 99.9 in Game 2, and analysts expect that trend to continue.

The Spurs, known for their fastbreak frequency, may try to speed up the game out of desperation. New York's depth and shooting give them an advantage in a high-scoring affair. Player props include OG Anunoby to score over 16.5 points. Anunoby has been consistent, averaging 19.3 points in the playoffs on 56% shooting.

The Knicks have more continuity and shooters, making them the more skilled team. The Spurs are 8-1 to the Over on the road this postseason. Game 3 promises to be a pivotal contest in what has been a thrilling series





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Finals Knicks Spurs Game 3 Jalen Brunson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live updates: Knicks and Spurs face off at NBA Finals game in New YorkThe first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999 comes a day after six were hurt in a stabbing at Penn Station. Follow here for live updates.

Read more »

Knicks vs. Spurs: Who Will Win the 2026 NBA Finals, According to AstrologyOne team comes out the clear winner, according to astrology.

Read more »

Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3Can the New York Knicks take a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals? Jalen Brunson and company took both games in San Antonio to open up this series with the Spurs

Read more »

Knicks look to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals series against Spurs at MSGOn Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Read more »