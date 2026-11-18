Landry Shamet has become a key contributor for the New York Knicks, averaging 10.4 points per game while providing elite efficiency and two-way play. He signed a four-year, $24 million deal in the offseason and is drawing early Sixth Man of the Year consideration.

It is a wild turnaround from where Shamet stood with this team just over a year ago, when he earned the final roster spot, perhaps only because Malcolm Brogdon suddenly retired.

Landry Shamet Impressing as Knicks Sixth Man

Fast forward a year and Shamet has gone from a borderline rotation guard to an indispensable sixth man and frequent closer for the NBA champions. His play so far should earn early Sixth Man of the Year consideration. Landry Shamet is the bargain that keeps on giving. He was one of the league's best value players last season on a veteran minimum contract.

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The Knicks this past offseason gave him a non-minimum pay raise, giving him a four-year deal worth just under $24 million. And even on the new deal, Shamet is once again one of the NBA's best values. Through 14 games, Shamet is averaging 10.4 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field and 43.5% from three while averaging 25.7 minutes per game.

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Shamet isn't the type to stuff the stat sheet, but he has been highly efficient and effective in his role, and advanced stats reflect that. According to lineup data, the Knicks are outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per 100 possessions with Shamet on the floor, second-best on the team behind only Jordan Clarkson. With Shamet on the bench, the Knicks have been outscored by 7.5 points per 100 possessions, the highest margin on the Knicks.

Coach Mike Brown Values Shamet Starting Impact

Whenever one of the wings - Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby or Josh Hart - is out, coach Mike Brown rolls with Shamet to replace them in the starting lineup. When he's coming off the bench, Shamet delivers a near starter-level impact. Brown has said that Shamet is about as close to a starter as possible. And frequently, he has Shamet on the court - or Hart - down the stretch of games with the rest of the starters.

And this isn't a case of Shamet getting to beef up his numbers against opposing benches - Shamet is fifth in minutes per game on the Knicks, sixth in first-quarter minutes, and fifth in minutes in the clutch (the final five minutes of a game within five points). Slide Shamet in for Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart (the two most disappointing Knicks to start the year) and the Knicks blitz opponents.

The five-man unit of Brunson, Shamet, Bridges, Anunoby, and Towns has a net rating of 25.6 in 52 minutes. With Shamet in place of Bridges in the starting lineup, the Knicks have been dominant. Shamet scored 35 combined points on 6-of-11 three-point shooting, remaining on the floor and hitting big shots down the stretch in both games.

Every time Mike Brown reaches into his jacket pocket, he pulls out a $20 he forgot he'd tucked in there, and that $20 is Landry Shamet. Though Shamet's game doesn't align with the typical, high-scoring, high-volume, self-creating sixth man that has so often won the award, his contributions to the Knicks are true to the spirit of the award: a bench player who comes in, immediately impacts the games, and is hard to take off the court when the games matter most.

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Shamet Steady Two Way Contributor for Knicks

Already Mike Brown has told reporters that it is hard to find minutes for Bridges and Hart with Shamet playing so well. In Year 3 with the Knicks, Shamet seems comfortable in his role and sure of what he wants and needs to do. On a team with several players who can meander with the ball, Shamet's quick trigger and decisiveness stand out. Importantly, Shamet is a steady two-way contributor.

While Shamet isn't a defensive stopper, he is arguably the Knicks' best point-of-attack wing on quick guards. Shamet fights hard, slides his feet, defends with his chest, and gives good contests. There are times where he is too small or not strong enough against star-level creators, but the effort is consistently there. It could be tempting to say that Shamet's shooting will come back to Earth - but maybe it won't.

Shamet shot above 40% from three over his first three seasons of his career. He has shot 39% from three over the previous two seasons. He is now healthy, comfortable with his role, and for the first time in his career, spending a third straight season with the same team.

There's a long way to go to NBA awards season, but few players are having as big of an impact on as big of a stage as Shamet is with the Knicks right now.