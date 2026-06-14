Knicks' Jalen Brunson Crowned NBA Finals MVP, Bobblehead Unveiled

The New York Knicks have won their first NBA championship in nearly five decades, with guard Jalen Brunson leading the team to victory and earning the NBA Finals MVP title. In celebration of his remarkable performance, FOCO has released an official Jalen Brunson bobblehead, featuring the Knicks star posing with his trophy on a branded display stand.

The New York Knicks have finally ended their 49-year drought, clinching their first NBA championship since 1973 with a thrilling 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Guard Jalen Brunson was the driving force behind the Knicks' triumph, scoring a remarkable 45 points to secure the win and earn the NBA Finals MVP title. The 29-year-old's outstanding performance has not only brought home the Larry O'Brien Trophy but also a new addition to his collection - an official Jalen Brunson bobblehead by FOCO





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New York Knicks Jalen Brunson NBA Finals NBA Championship Bobblehead FOCO

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