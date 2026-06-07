Knicks in prime NBA Finals position thanks to their impressive bench

This year, Brunson is the only starter averaging more than 34 minutes in the playoffs.

, the Knicks will end the NBA ’s most painful drought and capture their first championship in 53 years. With two more wins, the names of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges will be passed down to future generations, just as Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley and Earl Monroe became famous to every Knicks fan too young to experience when the Garden was Eden.

Even perhaps the greatest team of all time, the 1927 Yankees, has been filtered to little more than Ruth and Gehrig. New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

You know the Knicks wouldn’t hold a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals without the strength of their second unit — without names that will never reach the rafters double-digit minutes per game. Own this piece of history with our cover celebrating the Knicks’ sweep over the Cavs.





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