New York needs a win against Milwaukee to avoid elimination from the NBA Cup quarterfinals, while betting odds favor the home team by 3.5 to 4 points.

At 7 p.m. ET, Jalen Brunson’s defending NBA and NBA Cup champion club hosts Giannis Antetokounmpo’s visiting squad in what will be both teams’ fourth and final NBA Cup East Group B contest of the 2026-27 season.

As a result, stakes are unusually high for this early season game. If New York — who is 1-2 in NBA Cup play this year — loses, they’ll be eliminated from moving onto the quarterfinals.

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“If the Knicks beat Miami by at least seven and the Pacers don’t utterly annihilate Philadelphia, ,” Coming into the contest, Miami sits at 2-1 in the in-season tourney. Most recently, they lost to the 76ers 111-104 in a LeBron James reunion game, capping their win streak at seven games.