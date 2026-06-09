Knicks' Historic Winning Streak Ends as Coach Brown Slams Fourth-Quarter Officiating in Game 3 Loss to Spurs

The New York Knicks suffered their first playoff loss in over a month, falling to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and narrowing the series to 2-1. Coach Mike Brown criticized a significant free-throw disparity in the second half, where the Spurs attempted 24 shots from the line compared to the Knicks' eight, calling it unacceptable for a Finals game. Despite acknowledging the Spurs' strong performance, Brown stressed the need for fair officiating in upcoming games. The loss snaps New York's 13-game postseason winning streak and marks the franchise's first Finals home defeat at Madison Square Garden in 27 years.

The New York Knicks saw their historic playoff winning streak come to an end with a four-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, cutting the Knicks' series lead to 2-1.

This marked New York's first loss since April 23, ending a dominant run that began in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks. The defeat was particularly difficult for the Knicks as it occurred in their first Finals home game at Madison Square Garden in 27 years. Head coach Mike Brown vocalized strong concerns about the officiating, specifically the massive free-throw disparity in the second half.

The Spurs attempted 24 free throws in the latter half compared to only eight for the Knicks, and for the entire game, San Antonio went to the line 32 times versus 22 for New York. Brown, while crediting the Spurs for their victory and highlighting the impact of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox, argued that such a lopsided free-throw count in a Finals game was unacceptable and could significantly impact the team's odds moving forward.

He noted that only Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby reached the free-throw line for the Knicks in the second half, and every Spurs player who appeared in the final 24 minutes attempted at least one free throw. Brown confirmed he addressed his concerns directly with the officiating crew after the game, emphasizing that numerous fouls against his players went uncalled.

The Spurs' ability to get to the foul line has been a recurring theme in the series, largely due to the rim pressure generated by Wembanyama, but the drastic discrepancy in Game 3 has now become a focal point for the Knicks as they prepare for Game 4. The article is written by Blake Silverman, a contributor to Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team, with a background covering the WNBA, NBA, G League, and college basketball.

He graduated from Michigan State University and holds a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Based in suburban Detroit, he enjoys Netflix documentaries, yoga, and Detroit sports





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Mike Brown Free Throw Disparity Victor Wembanyama Madison Square Garden Officiating Playoff Streak Game 3

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