Knicks Game 5: Madison Square Garden watch party is on

The Knicks will host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden and at Radio City Music Hall for Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals..

Game 5 between the Knicks and Spurs tips off at 8:30 p.m. on ABC 7. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.The Knicks will host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden and at Radio City Music Hall for Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals, the team announced.

The MSG event will hold a maximum of 3,000 ticketed fans within the NYPD "frozen zone.

" Only ticketed watch party fans will be permitted entry and must be through security and in place at Plaza33 no later than 8:30pm to be allowed entry into the Plaza33 watch party. Attendees at Radio City can watch the game on large screens inside the venue amongst other fans, the team announced.

Tickets are required to attend and are $10 each, with ticket proceeds benefiting the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which works closely with the MSG Family of Companies to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need year-round.is required for all three events and tickets will be made available to fans on Saturday, June 13 at 10 am ET. The Knicks, leading the series 3-1, can close out the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday night.

"You have to be present," Knicks coach Mike Brown said Friday. "You can't think about the outcome. It's about the process, the next play, the next play, the next play.

" The series could easily be tied right now, after San Antonio wasted a 29-point lead in Game 4 in what became the biggest collapse and biggest comeback in NBA Finals history. Game 5 between the Knicks and Spurs tips off at 8:30 p.m. You can watch the game on ABC 7. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.





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