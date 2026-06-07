Knicks Game 3 watch party outside MSG canceled ahead of Trump visit

Knicks fans hoping to catch Monday night's Game 3 action outside Madison Square Garden will need to adjust their plans.

Cleanup is underway after severe late-night storms on Saturday; security has been heightened at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks Game 3 on Monday.

The NYPD has officially canceled the outdoor Madison Square Garden watch party for Monday night's NBA Finals Game 3. Knicks fans hoping to catch Monday night's Game 3 action outside Madison Square Garden will need to adjust their plans. The NYPD has officially canceled the scheduled outdoor watch party for fans to cheer on the Knicks as they bring the NBA Finals home with a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

According to a statement released by the NYPD, the decision to clear the plaza outside Madison Square Garden was made in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service. It comes as President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 at MSG on Monday, and follows more than a dozen arrests made during a chaotic watch party outside MSG on Friday.

Despite the cancellation at MSG, the NYPD confirmed they are working to establish alternative watch party locations for fans, though the specific venues have not yet been announced. Madison Square Garden and the Secret Service are tightening security for NBA Finals Game 3 as President Trump attends, days after a Knicks watch party led to multiple arrests.

Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service have already implemented a sweeping security overhaul for Game 3 after a chaotic Knicks watch party outside the arena resulted in more than a dozen arrests. The heightened protocols, including a strict "no-bag" policy, limited personal items, TSA-style screenings and no storage for prohibited items, were announced by the Knicks on Saturday.





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