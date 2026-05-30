Knicks Finals opponent to be revealed in Spurs-Thunder Game 7— Watch for free

It all comes down to this.

Down 3-2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder , the San Antonio Spurs staved off elimination with a Game 6 victory to The turning point in the eventual 118-91 victory came late in the third quarter when San Antonio unleashed a 20-0 run, holding Oklahoma City scoreless for nearly eight minutes and forcing them into 14 consecutive missed shots.

Thunder star and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was particularly quiet, scoring a playoff low of just 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting. After facing heavy criticism from his coaching staff for a quiet Game 5, the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama responded with aggression and led the wire-to-wire blowout with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks. Now, with a ticket to the NBA Finals on the line, the Western Conference Finals move back to Oklahoma City for one final game.

The winner of tonight’s game will advance to face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals. Game 1 of the Finals is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET tonight, May 30.is our top pick for watching basketball live for free — its five-day free trial includes NBC . When the trial is over, you’ll pay as low as $44.99/month and gain access to over 90 live channels.

, and information on how to watch your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and movies on every streaming service. Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the best prices, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, and pop culture. When she’s not writing about TV, movies, and sports, she’s also keeping up on theand testing headphones.

Prior to joining Decider and The New York Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider Reviews.





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