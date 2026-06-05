Knicks fever: Tisch warns fans to behave ahead of NBA Finals Game 2 after rowdiness earlier this week

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police would be out in force Friday evening for Game 2 of the Knicks NBA Finals run, cautioning fans to be on their best

said police would be out in force Friday evening for Game 2 of the Knicks NBA Finals run, cautioning fans to be on their best behavior across the city’s three official watch parties.

She said that the NYPD will have about 1,000 officers out on Friday night at the two Madison Square Garden Events—one ticketed indoor watch party and one outdoor event inwere taken into custody Wednesday following the Knicks’ Game 1 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Fans near the corner of West 34th Street and 7th Avenue allegedly climbed atop an emergency vehicle, scaled lamp posts, and knocked down a police officer.

“ Let me be very clear, we will have no tolerance for violence, particularly violence against police officers, destruction of property, climbing on light poles or structures, blocking emergency vehicles, or any other chaotic behavior that puts people at risk,” Tisch said during a Friday press conference. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch warned overzealous Knicks fans ahead of Friday’s game that the police would be strictly enforcing laws at NBA Finals watch parties across the city.

“ We want people to have fun,” Tisch said. “We want people to celebrate the Knicks, but do not be the one who ruins it going forward for everyone else. ”to deny permits for public watch parties outside of MSG after impromptu gatherings, which drew thousands of fans, got out of hand, and led to arrests and criminal summons. But the city has decided to move forward with watch parties for the NBA Finals so far.

Still, Tisch cautioned fans who might be tempted to overcelebrate. She said that chaos and destruction were “not the flex you think it is” and offered advice to die-hard Knicks fans.

“ If you see a Spurs fan, do not engage, back away,” Tisch said. “Believe me, after Game 1, they have been through enough pain and suffering. ”Sadie Brown is a general assignment reporter at amNY, joining the newsroom after covering the city’s northernmost borough for the Bronx Times starting in 2024. She graduated from the CUNY Craig Newmark School of Journalism in 2022.

After a stint in international—then national news—Sadie found her calling in local journalism. Originally from Texas, she’s a proud barbecue snob and Topo Chico evangelist.2026 World Cup Group L preview: England hopes to break 60-year droughtSix charged in alleged $11M pandemic relief fraud scheme2026 World Cup Group L preview: England hopes to break 60-year droughtAssembly passes revised bill to give encrypted police radio access to press – but not for NYPD





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