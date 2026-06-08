Knicks fans pack Plaza 33 as New York rallies behind Finals run

Knicks fans filled Plaza 33 ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, where the Eastern Conference Champions took on the Spurs.

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet celebrates during the fourth quarter during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Imagesof the NBA Finals on Friday night, where the Eastern Conference Champions would be taking on the San Antonio Spurs. Although the game was in Texas,Attendees were treated to a live DJ, merchandise, and a half-time performance from Danny James, also known as Lil Dee. Knicks alum Wilson Chandler was also in attendance for the watch party.

“Everything is legendary in New York, and everything is magnified here; to be here for the Finals, it’s crazy,” Chandler told amNewYork ahead of tip-off. The Knicks have been on a tear in the playoffs, winning their last 12 games going into the Game 2 battle. These watch parties have become an important part of the Knicks’ journey to the Finals and have allowed fans to connect over their common love for New York basketball.

“ totally awesome! People from all over the world, all ages, all religions, it doesn’t matter. And the craziness after the game, historical; every night is a parade,” Melinda Gooden, a lifelong Knicks fan, said.

“It’s meant the world; I just think about this every time that I come out here being with a community of people. I think this team just represents the soul of the city. It’s just great to be with so many people from so many different backgrounds and just enjoying ourselves united under our common goal,” Zach Kaplan said prior to the start of the game.

This historic run has been a long time coming for New York fans after over 27 years without a Finals appearance. And fans in attendance seemed eager to celebrate.

“Being a Knicks fan was worth the wait; you know it hurts, but at the end of the day it’s gonna be 1 million emotional feelings when the Knicks win the Championship. This year is our year; we’re gonna win it in 4,” Freddy Heredia stated.

“We used to watch the Knicks games, but they’d always get blown out. For me to be able to go here and watch them play and potentially win a ring, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Matthew K said The Knicks’ success, spearheaded by All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, has created a consistent atmosphere of support home and away for the team during this run. The crowd outside MSG was filled with jerseys and posters of various players.

“For Brunson, Josh and Towns to bring us here is a blessing. This is everything; this is wonderful. I love it! ” Julio Liriano exclaimed “Even though we’re not there, we still have a great fandom around us so they’ll know we’re here supporting them,” Katelyn B, a young fan, said.

Not many sports franchises have as deep a connection with their fans as the Knicks do; those emotions were on full display during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

“This is the best experience, other than having my kid, this is the best experience ever. I have been dying for this. This is it, we’re about to win a Championship,” Sherwin Crockwell explained. The Knicks were able to pull out the tough Game 2 victory, 105-104, to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back with them to the Garden for Game 3 on Monday.

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