Knicks fans go bonkers in NYC after Game 2 Finals win, celebrating in streets outside MSG: ‘Go New York!’

As the final buzzer sounded nearly 2,000 miles away in San Antonio, Knicks nation went bonkers back in the Big Apple with their team just two wins away from its first championship in 53 years.

, Knicks nation went bonkers back in the Big Apple with their team just two wins away from its first championship in 53 years. Chants of “Go New York, go New York, go New York, go!

” and “Knicks in four! ” echoed down Seventh Avenue and drivers could be heard honking their horns in their own show of support one block away. \Aristide Economopoulos for NY Post The party kicked off hours earlier as diehards secured spots at a watch party outside the World’s Most Famous Arena more than four hours before the 8:42 p.m. tipoff.

“I feel exhilarated,” said Lester Alexander, who was equipped with a Knicks flag attached to a broomstick. “I can’t be happier. As a New Yorker, nothing could ruin my day now, my week, my month, my summer,” the 27-year-old, who goes by “Les,” told The Post.

“I’m gonna propose to the most beautiful woman I’ll meet that night. ‘Cause right now I’m single. And if I don’t find nobody I’ll just marry the game,” he declared. Lone Pine Press for NY Post Ben Stiller reacts after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2026.

Pals Surgio Urnia, 35 and Ken Lopez, 50, also joined in on the festivities outside the Garden.

“The thing that I love about the watch party is the camaraderie between the New York culture,” said Urnia, a Brooklyn resident. When asked how he would celebrate the Knicks winning the championship, he had a blunt response: “I’m quitting my job. ”“I’m going to the parade. I am gonna get a new girlfriend.

I’m gonna have a brand new life,” he insisted. Lone Pine Press for NY PostLeaning against the barriers in front of MSG was Nasir Boston, 24, of Queens, who currently works as a security guard but hopes to get into the social media field.

“The Knicks got all of us united right now, all five boroughs, including Long Island,” Boston told the Post. Similar scenes of jubilation erupted across the city on Friday night as Central Park was home to another watch party and bars were packed to the brim with fans.

The Jeffrey, an institutional Upper East Side sports bar, slashed the prices of beer and food from 7 p.m. to tip off at 8:30 p.m. at their 1973 levels — $.73 draft beers, oysters, wings and hot dogs. Aristide Economopoulos for NY PostLone Pine Press for NY Post Ben Stiller reacts after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2026.

A Knick fans cheers on the Knicks during a watch party in Central Park on June 5, 2026.





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